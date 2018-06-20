Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

UK TV star Alan Sugar accused of racism over World Cup tweet


Alan Sugar UK TV star accused of racism over World Cup tweet

British businessman turned BBC TV star Alan Sugar came under fire Wednesday after tweeting a picture of the Senegal national football team with the caption "I recognise some of these guys from the beach in Marbella".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Labour prime minister Gordon Brown made Alan Sugar, 71, a lord in 2009, but he left the party in 2015, citing its "negative business policies" play

Labour prime minister Gordon Brown made Alan Sugar, 71, a lord in 2009, but he left the party in 2015, citing its "negative business policies"

(POOL/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

British businessman turned BBC TV star Alan Sugar came under fire Wednesday after tweeting a picture of the Senegal national football team with the caption "I recognise some of these guys from the beach in Marbella".

The Apprentice presenter took down the post after being accused of racism, writing: "Seems it has been interpreted in the wrong way as offensive by a few people... frankly I can't see that but I think it's funny."

Alongside the picture of the Senegal team, Sugar also posted images of sunglasses and handbags for sale on a beach.

Actress Kelechi Okafor tweeted that Sugar was "constructing this joke on the premise that all black people look alike, are poor and cannot achieve social mobility.

"This is why I say that racism is too deeply ingrained within the British psyche for certain people to even realise how damaging and hurtful their 'jokes' are."

BBC journalist Babita Sharma added: "A shocking, vile tweet that you take a screen grab of because you know it will soon be deleted."

Sugar responded: "If it so vile why have you retweeted it. You make me sick."

Sugar made his fortune as founder of electronics company Amstrad, and is estimated to be worth £1.15 billion ($1.5 billion, 1.3 billion euros).

He was chairman of Premier League club Tottenham between 1991 and 2001, and has presented the British version of The Apprentice since 2005.

Labour prime minister Gordon Brown made Sugar, 71, a lord in 2009, but he left the party in 2015, citing its "negative business policies".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Ghouta: Damascus responsible for crimes against humanity: UN In Ghouta Damascus responsible for crimes against humanity: UN
United Nations: N. Korea data shows slight children's health gains United Nations N. Korea data shows slight children's health gains
Russia: Country calls out US 'cynicism' for rights council pullout Russia Country calls out US 'cynicism' for rights council pullout
In Greece: Greeks wary of 'worse' days after bailout In Greece Greeks wary of 'worse' days after bailout
United Nations: Nations defend rights council after US pullout United Nations Nations defend rights council after US pullout
In Poland: Drought haunts farmers, Baltic states In Poland Drought haunts farmers, Baltic states

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Death Sentence Thailand carries out first execution since 2009bullet
2 Benetton Firm condemned for using rescued migrants in advertsbullet
3 Long Life World's oldest Sumatran orangutan dies aged 62bullet
4 Civil War War-ravaged South Sudan at a glancebullet
5 Elizabeth Torres Venezuela's 'millionaires,' the new poorbullet
6 In Spain King's brother-in-law starts jail term for embezzlementbullet
7 Donald Trump US, South Korea confirm suspending military...bullet
8 In Germany Police foiled biological attack with Tunisian...bullet
9 In Denmark Oil in the Faroe Islands: mirage or miracle ?bullet
10 Trump Russia warns against President'alarming' plans...bullet

Related Articles

Football From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup
Football Neymar back training ahead of Costa Rica game - Brazilian FA
Football UK TV star Alan Sugar accused of racism over World Cup tweet
Mexico Fact-check: Did Mexicans celebrating World Cup win cause an earthquake? Unfounded
Football Fact-check: Did Mexicans celebrating World Cup win cause an earthquake? Unfounded
Football From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup
Football Twitter lights up for rival '#WordCup'
Sports 3 Nigerian billionaires who were disappointed by the Super Eagles’ poor performance against Croatia

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

The attacks came just days after the Taliban ended a brief ceasefire
In Afghanistan 30 security forces killed in Taliban attacks: officials
Tourists taking off their clothes can now be fined up to 400 euros in Magaluf
In Spain Officials target 'alcohol tourism' in Mallorca poster drive
Italy's interior minister Matteo Salvini speaks after meeting with his Austrian counterpart on Wednesday
Italy Country says Spain should take 'next four' migrant boats
Former US President Barack Obama, addressing 'Les Napoleons' in Paris, spoke in favour of having more women in power
Barack Obama Former US President calls for end to the ‘cruelty’ of family separations