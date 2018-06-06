Home > News > World >

UK warns EU's 'dogmatic' approach to Brexit risks lives


United Kingdom Country warns EU's 'dogmatic' approach to Brexit risks lives

British Brexit Minister David Davis accused the EU on Wednesday of risking the security of European citizens by taking a "dogmatic" approach to security cooperation after Britain leaves the bloc.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Britain's Brexit Minister David Davis delivers a speech on Britain's security relationship with the EU after Brexit play

Britain's Brexit Minister David Davis delivers a speech on Britain's security relationship with the EU after Brexit

(POOL/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

British Brexit Minister David Davis accused the EU on Wednesday of risking the security of European citizens by taking a "dogmatic" approach to security cooperation after Britain leaves the bloc.

Davis said the new partnership Britain was seeking with the bloc, covering everything from intelligence sharing to cross-border arrest warrants, was "unconditional".

"Any move by others to place conditions on our offer will only serve to put the safety of everybody's citizens at risk," he said in a speech to European diplomats, ministers and journalists in central London.

Davis highlighted efforts by the European Commission to block access to the EU's Galileo satellite project to British businesses, citing issues about sharing sensitive data with a non-EU country.

"This is happening, despite the fact that excluding UK industry would delay the project by up to three years -- and cost the programme an extra billion euros," he said.

"Put simply, the commission's position seems to be shooting itself in the foot just to prove that the gun works."

He said a similar approach to the new European defence fund "risks damaging potential cooperation in the longer term".

"On all of these, unhelpful precedents and assumptions on how third countries should cooperate with the EU is hindering projects that help the entire continent," he said.

"Dogmatic responses based on what has happened before don't help anyone."

Davis said the new relationship between Britain and the EU would be like any other because their data sharing systems and operational processes would already be aligned.

He also talked about Britain's desire for a bespoke trade deal with Brussels after Brexit, saying it should reflect the "deep economic ties" between the two sides.

As the negotiations reach a crucial phase, ahead of a deal hoped for by October, Davis said the biggest risk was a "lack of ambition".

"The primary risk in these negotiations is actually now one of accident, that due to a lack of ambition -- by resting on third country precedents -- we miscalculate somehow," he said.

"And the cost of this miscalculation is a deal that is unacceptable to both sides."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Omar al-Bashir: Sudanese president offers hosting talks between S.Sudan rivals Omar al-Bashir Sudanese president offers hosting talks between S.Sudan rivals
In Guatemala: 200 missing as volcano threatens new eruptions In Guatemala 200 missing as volcano threatens new eruptions
Theresa May: British PM tells Netanyahu of concern over Gaza clashes Theresa May British PM tells Netanyahu of concern over Gaza clashes
Pedro Sanchez: Spain's new PM unveils pro-EU government dominated by women Pedro Sanchez Spain's new PM unveils pro-EU government dominated by women
In Greece: Thousands protest against Macedonia name deal In Greece Thousands protest against Macedonia name deal
In Jerusalem: Israeli bid to host Messi thrust politics to fore In Jerusalem Israeli bid to host Messi thrust politics to fore

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Lotte World Tower 'French Spiderman' foiled in Seoul skyscraper attemptbullet
3 Maximum Security Apple touts privacy features of new operating systemsbullet
4 In Central Africa DR Congo crisis stirs concernsbullet
5 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
6 Brendan Greaves 'Look Away': Songwriter sued over Chicago hitbullet
7 In Nicaragua 'Human tragedy' of violence claims 121 lives:...bullet
8 Water is life Ivory Coast city struggles with crippling...bullet
9 In Lahore Abducted British-Pakistani activist freed - familybullet
10 Mobile Upgrade From beep to boom: Europe hears call of...bullet

Related Articles

In Greece Thousands protest against Macedonia name deal
Abdullah Jordan king summons PM over anti-government demos
Diplomacy Nigeria's ex-president Goodluck Jonathan under fire for misquoting Akufo-Addo

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising...bullet
7 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
8 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet

World

Bangladesh police conduct a drive against narcotics in Dhaka, June 5, 2018. UN rights chief Zeid Al Hussein has condemned the recent killing of more than 100 alleged drug dealers in Bangladesh
In Bangladesh UN rights chief slams drug war
L'astronaute espagnol Pedro Duque à son retour de la Station spatiale internationale à bord de la capsule Soyouz TMA-2, le 28 octobre 2003 au Kazakhstan
In Spain First astronaut named science minister: party source
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (left) met US US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier this week ahead of a deal for the withdrawal of a US-backed Kurdish militia from a flashpoint Syrian town
Turkey Country says Syria road map to 'rebuild mutual trust' with US
Some lawmakers say Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, seen here at an April congressional hearing on personal data protection, should return to explain its deal allowing smartphone makers to access user information
In Huawei Facebook deals with Chinese firm draw ire from US lawmakers