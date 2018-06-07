Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Ukrainian MPs approve anti-corruption court, sack finance minister


Volodymyr Groysman Ukrainian MPs approve anti-corruption court, sack finance minister

Ukrainian lawmakers on Thursday approved key legislation to create an anti-corruption court while also voting to dismiss the country's finance minister, a respected reformer backed by the West.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ukraine's parliament has voted to dismiss Oleksandr Danylyuk as finance minister, in a move expected to raise concern among the country's foreign donors play

Ukraine's parliament has voted to dismiss Oleksandr Danylyuk as finance minister, in a move expected to raise concern among the country's foreign donors

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ukrainian lawmakers on Thursday approved key legislation to create an anti-corruption court while also voting to dismiss the country's finance minister, a respected reformer backed by the West.

A total of 254 lawmakers in the 450-seat parliament supported a motion submitted by Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman to sack Oleksandr Danylyuk.

The 42-year-old anti-corruption campaigner ruffled many feathers as he sought to clean up the former Soviet country's fiscal and customs services.

Supported by global donors including the International Monetary Fund, his dismissal is expected to raise concern among Ukraine's lenders and foreign governments.

In another crucial development, earlier on Thursday the parliament approved in the second and final reading a draft law to create an anti-corruption court -- a key IMF condition for it to distribute more aid to Ukraine.

President Petro Poroshenko hailed the move as a "victory for Ukraine" after 315 lawmakers supported the legislation, with just 25 voting against.

"I believe this is a historic day," Poroshenko said in parliament.

Ukrainian lawmaker Sergiy Leshchenko expressed hope on Twitter that the creation of the anti-corruption court would "restore the confidence of international financial institutions and support the hryvnya," the country's currency.

Ukraine's Western allies have long called on Kiev to reform the country's kleptocratic system and create an independent court to handle corruption cases.

But the IMF and the World Bank have in the past criticised Ukraine's draft legislation for the anti-corruption court, saying it was not in line with Western recommendations.

There was no immediate reaction from Kiev's foreign allies on the adoption of the legislation.

"International partners of Ukraine will most likely need more time to scrutinise amendments to the bill adopted today," a Kiev-based Western source told AFP.

Over the past years, global lenders have provided Ukraine -- which is locked in a conflict with Russian-backed rebels -- with billions of dollars of financing to allow its stricken economy to stay afloat.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Mike Pompeo: N.Korea's Kim told me he was 'prepared to denuclearize' Mike Pompeo N.Korea's Kim told me he was 'prepared to denuclearize'
Pierre Nkurunziza: Burundi president surprises with vow to step down in 2020 Pierre Nkurunziza Burundi president surprises with vow to step down in 2020
In Poland: Police seek Baltic coast seal killer In Poland Police seek Baltic coast seal killer
Sweden: Country offers young asylum seekers a second chance Sweden Country offers young asylum seekers a second chance
Canada: Country poised to legalize recreational marijuana Canada Country poised to legalize recreational marijuana
Christopher Columbus: US returns stolen copy of Italian explorer letter to Spain Christopher Columbus US returns stolen copy of Italian explorer letter to Spain

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Lotte World Tower 'French Spiderman' foiled in Seoul skyscraper attemptbullet
3 In Central Africa DR Congo crisis stirs concernsbullet
4 Omar al-Bashir Sudanese president offers hosting talks between...bullet
5 Mobile Upgrade From beep to boom: Europe hears call of Chinese...bullet
6 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
7 In Lahore Abducted British-Pakistani activist freed - familybullet
8 Brendan Greaves 'Look Away': Songwriter sued over Chicago hitbullet
9 In Nicaragua 'Human tragedy' of violence claims 121...bullet
10 Water is life Ivory Coast city struggles with...bullet

Related Articles

Volodymyr Groysman Ukraine PM seeks to sack anti-corruption finance minister
Arkady Babchenko Anti-Kremlin journalist back from the dead as Ukraine admits set-up
Politics Video shows alleged Russian spy walking into Downing Street with Theresa May
Politics Report: Ukrainian government interpreter who was invited inside Downing Street accused of being a Russian spy
In Ukraine Thousands evacuated after arms depot 'sabotage' blasts

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after 'shitholes'...bullet
3 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

"If he fires at us, as we've just demonstrated, we will destroy his forces," Netanyahu said of Assad at an event organised by the Policy Exchange think tank in London
In Syria Netanyahu warns Assad on Iranian presence
Peruvian lawmaker Kenji Fujimori has been suspended on corruption charges -- and he could be banned from running for office
In Peru Congress confirms Kenji Fujimori suspension in new vote
Demonstrators protect themselves from tear gas and bullets in the flashpoint Nicaraguan town of Masaya -- violence in the country since April has left at least 134 people dead
Daniel Ortega President, bishops set for talks on ending Nicaragua violence
A family gathers outside a tent at a makeshift migrant centre in the northwestern Bosnian town of Bihac.
Bosnia EU gives funds to cope with migrant influx