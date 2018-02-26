Home > News > World >

UN chief calls for renewed disarmament push


Antonio Guterres UN chief calls for renewed disarmament push

Antonio Guterres, the United Nations chief, offered few details on the project but said its objective was to give "greater impetus and direction to the global disarmament agenda."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres estimated "150,000 nuclear weapons" are in the world play

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres estimated "150,000 nuclear weapons" are in the world

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The UN secretary-general launched Monday what he termed "a new initiative" to revitalise global disarmament, warning that surging arms sales and rising nuclear tensions required a renewed effort towards containing deadly weapons.

Antonio Guterres, the United Nations chief, offered few details on the project but said its objective was to give "greater impetus and direction to the global disarmament agenda."

He told the UN's Conference on Disarmament in Geneva that he wants to shake up the approaches that have led to stalemate and a reversal of progress in recent years.

The UN's stated goal of a nuclear-free world remains a remote prospect, with an estimated "150,000 nuclear weapons in the world", Guterres said.

He added that any initial momentum towards curbing the size and budgets of the world's militaries has "been abandoned", while "military power is glorified".

"At the same time, global arms trade is thriving in a way not seen since the Cold War", Guterres further said.

The UN Conference on Disarmament has failed for two decades to agree on a conclusive deal, as nations have traded blame for each others' failures to implement existing deals.

But Guterres said he has instructed his top disarmament envoy, Japanese diplomat Izumi Nakamitsu, to consult across the UN system and among member-states to come up with a strategy that will restore "the role of disarmament as an integral component" of the UN's work.

Guterres added that denuclearisation efforts should be matched with strategies to enforce chemical weapons bans and the development of tools to manage the threats posed by new technologies like autonomous weapons systems -- also known as killer robots.

Noting global hotspots including the Korean Peninsula, Guterres said: "We cannot contemplate further erosion of the global framework for disarmament."

"Indeed, we must reverse it urgently", he added

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Dapchi Girls: Missing girls' school shut after Boko Haram attack Dapchi Girls Missing girls' school shut after Boko Haram attack
Essener Tafel: 'Nazi' sprayed on German food charity after migrant halt Essener Tafel 'Nazi' sprayed on German food charity after migrant halt
Tech: World's largest phone show opens under Catalan secession cloud Tech World's largest phone show opens under Catalan secession cloud
In Colombia: ELN rebels announce new ceasefire during legislative election In Colombia ELN rebels announce new ceasefire during legislative election
In Syria: Truce call ignored as deadly strikes hit rebel enclave In Syria Truce call ignored as deadly strikes hit rebel enclave
Military: Turkey sends special forces into Syria's Afrin for 'new fight' Military Turkey sends special forces into Syria's Afrin for 'new fight'

Recommended Videos

Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked
World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter



Top Articles

1 In Papua New Guinea Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude strikesbullet
2 Sridevi Kapoor Drowning caused Bollywood superstar's death: Dubai policebullet
3 Boko Haram Profile of a jihadist threatbullet
4 Dapchi Girls Missing girls' school shut after Boko Haram attackbullet
5 In Turin Anti-fascist protesters clash with policebullet
6 Kirill Kaprizov Sudden-death Russia hail hockey gold, sing...bullet
7 Turkey Government urges 'world to say stop to E.Ghouta massacre'bullet
8 Kim Jong-Un US seeks UN ban on 33 ships, 27 firms over...bullet
9 In DR Congo One killed, four injured as police fire on...bullet
10 Joseph Kabila Tensions high as DR Congo ruling party...bullet

Related Articles

Bashar Al-Assad UN bid for Syria ceasefire falters as Russia says no deal
Justin Forsyth UNICEF number two resigns after complaints of inappropriate behavior
UNICEF Agency's number two faced complaints at Save The Children
In Syria Fears and outrage over bloodshed in rebel enclave
Antonio Guterres UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by Eastern Ghouta violence
In Honduras UN mediation effort on political crisis stalls
Antonio Guterres UN chief set to appoint Briton Martin Griffiths as Yemen envoy
Moussa Faki Mahamat 'Time has come' for South Sudan sanctions
Antonio Guterres UN Security Council told Maldives crisis may get worse
Antonio Guterres UN accused of rewarding Russia at Sochi congress

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
3 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
6 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet

World

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven was unhurt in the accident, according to officials
Stefan Lofven Swedish PM unhurt in snowstorm smash-up
After opposition activist Miguna Miguna was forcibly deported, Kenyan lawyers demonstrated in Nairobi on February 15 against state disobedience of court orders
Miguna Miguna Kenya court enables return of deported opposition firebrand
A protester holds a banner reading "Down Hamad" -- Bahrain's king -- during a protest on February 12, 2016, in the mainly Shiite village of Sitra, south of Manama, to mark the fifth anniversary of the country's 2011 uprising
In Bahrain Court upholds death sentence for bombing linked to Iran
One man was shot and injured in Kinshasa during a protest called by the Catholic Church, later dying of his injuries
In DR Congo Two killed during weekend protests