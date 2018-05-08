Home > News > World >

UN chief denounces Birnin-Gwari attack


Stephane Dujarric UN chief denounces Birnin-Gwari attack

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned an attack on Birnin-Gwari village in Kaduna State in which scores were killed and dozens others injured as well as property, destroyed.

  
UN chief denounces Birnin-Gwari attack play

UN chief denounces Birnin-Gwari attack

(The Nigerian Expression)
Guterres, in a statement issued by his Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, underscored the need to hold the perpetrators to account.

According to media reports, at least 70 people – including children – have been killed in the Saturday’s attack on Gwaska village in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area.

“Those responsible must be swiftly brought to justice,” the Secretary-General in a statement released by his Spokesperson’s office.

Guterres also expressed his continued concern over the persisting violence in the region and urged all actors to “work together to bring peace and stability to the country.”

The UN chief extended his condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the Government and people of Nigeria, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

In April, 14 miners were reportedly killed in an attack by gunmen in the same area.

Guterres noted that Nigeria has been facing a long-running Boko Haram insurgency that has claimed tens of thousands of lives and driven over two million people from their homes.

