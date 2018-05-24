Home > News > World >

UN in push for Burundi talks


Pierre Nkurunziza UN in push for Burundi talks

The UN envoy for Burundi called Thursday for a return to talks between the government and the opposition following a constitutional referendum expected to strengthen President Pierre Nkurunziza's hold on power.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Special Envoy of The UN Secretary-General to Burundi Michel Kafondo, left, shakes hands with Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura on June 29, 2017 play

Special Envoy of The UN Secretary-General to Burundi Michel Kafondo, left, shakes hands with Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura on June 29, 2017

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The UN envoy for Burundi called Thursday for a return to talks between the government and the opposition following a constitutional referendum expected to strengthen President Pierre Nkurunziza's hold on power.

Michel Kafando told the Security Council that consultations are expected to be held in the coming days to relaunch talks between the government and the opposition, under the auspices of East African leaders.

"We expect a strong signal from the authorities in support of relaunching the inter-Burundian dialogue under the aegis of the East African Community," said Kafando, a former president of Burkina Faso who became UN envoy last year.

The United States and France also called for dialogue, but Russia warned against meddling in Burundi's domestic affairs, while China stressed that the situation was "generally stable."

"The priority should be to increase humanitarian assistance to Burundi and support for its economic and social development," said China's representative at the meeting, Zhang Dianbin.

In power since 2005, Nkurunziza plunged his east African nation into crisis in 2015 when he circumvented a constitutional two-term limit, stressing his first term came after an election by parliament.

At least 1,200 people have died and 400,000 displaced in a crackdown on protests against his rule.

In a referendum held on May 17, a majority of voters backed constitutional changes that would extend the presidential term limit to seven years.

The opposition accused the government of waging a campaign of fear and intimidation ahead of the vote.

Nkurunziza has refused to hold talks with the opposition, which he accuses of staging an alleged coup.

The government has branded as a terrorist organization the umbrella opposition group the National Council for the Restoration of Arusha Agreement and Rule of Law, or CNARED.

Nkurunziza is the latest African leader to seek changes to the constitution in order to stay in power, along with Rwanda's Paul Kagame, Uganda's Yoweri Museveni, Cameroon's Paul Biya among others.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Brexit: UK may have to extend customs union membership: MPs Brexit UK may have to extend customs union membership: MPs
United States: Country wasted billions in failed Afghan stabilization efforts: official United States Country wasted billions in failed Afghan stabilization efforts: official
US president cancels Singapore summit with Kim US president cancels Singapore summit with Kim
In Dresden: WWII bomb defused after mass evacuation, fire In Dresden WWII bomb defused after mass evacuation, fire
European Union: Rush to comply with new data law European Union Rush to comply with new data law
Pakistan: Country votes to bring tribal areas into political fold Pakistan Country votes to bring tribal areas into political fold

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Palestine Country join 2 UN agencies, chemical weapons pactbullet
2 World Read Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un canceling North Korea Summitbullet
3 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new study of...bullet
4 European Union EU seeks US trade detente after China reprievebullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
6 Trump Twists and turns of US-NKorean diplomatic rollercoasterbullet
7 Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes...bullet
8 In Ghana Police open corruption probe into football chiefbullet
9 Emmanuel Macron French President in Russia for...bullet
10 Punggye-ri North Korea dismantles nuclear test sitebullet

Related Articles

Pierre Nkurunziza Burundi to hold referendum to extend Nkurunziza rule
Homosexuality Banned film reveals challenges and progress in gay Kenya
East Africa Lake Victoria biodiversity being 'decimated'
Pierre Nkurunziza Burundi cracking down on opponents ahead of key vote:HRW
Finance Buhari, Ramaphosa left out as 44 African presidents assent to continental free trade agreement

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet

World

L'ancienne députée Front national Marion Maréchal-Le Pen lors d'un meeting à Le Cailar (Gard), le 14 juin 2017
Marine Le Pen Leading president drops famous far-right surname
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres presents a new UN disarmament agenda during a conference at the University of Geneva on May 24, 2018 in Geneva
Antonio Guterres UN chief calls for 'total elimination' of nuclear weapons
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Europeans did 'nothing' to support the US in pressuring Iran over its ballistic missile program
Mike Pompeo US says Europeans did nothing to counter Iran missiles
Posada, a veteran of the Bay of Pigs invasion, died Wednesday aged 90 at his home near Miami
Cuba Country regrets CIA Bay of Pigs veteran died without trial