Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

UN losing patience with Mali as peacekeeper death toll rises


United Nations Council losing patience with Mali as peacekeeper death toll rises

The Security Council is considering a French-drafted resolution that would extend the peacekeeping mission in Mali, considered the UN's deadliest, for a year but demand progress in peace efforts, according to the draft seen Wednesday by AFP.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The UN's 15,000-strong MINUSMA force in Mali -- some Senagalese members are shown in Sevare in May -- has lost 104 peacekeepers since it began in 2013, including nine killed so far this year play

The UN's 15,000-strong MINUSMA force in Mali -- some Senagalese members are shown in Sevare in May -- has lost 104 peacekeepers since it began in 2013, including nine killed so far this year

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Security Council is considering a French-drafted resolution that would extend the peacekeeping mission in Mali, considered the UN's deadliest, for a year but demand progress in peace efforts, according to the draft seen Wednesday by AFP.

The 15,000-strong MINUSMA force has lost 104 peacekeepers since it began in 2013, including nine killed so far this year, despite a peace deal signed by the government and armed groups three years ago.

The council is scheduled to vote next week on the measure that "expresses a sense of impatience over the persistent delays" in implementing the peace deal and threatens to impose sanctions on parties who block peace efforts.

The draft resolution directs Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "keep the mission concept under review," suggesting that the council could consider a major overhaul of MINUSMA if violence continues.

Mali's government signed a peace agreement with coalitions of armed groups in June 2015 to end the fighting, but insurgents remain active, including in the central part of the African country.

Islamist extremists linked to Al-Qaeda took control of the desert in northern Mali in early 2012, but were largely driven out in a French-led military operation launched in January 2013.

A UN panel of experts warned in a report to the council in March that insecurity "continues to rage" in the country, with widespread trafficking of migrants, drugs and weapons.

The draft resolution circulated to the council late Tuesday would keep MINUSMA's troop level at 13,289 and police at 1,920 until June 2019.

It requests that Guterres step up deployment of military assets such as helicopters and other logistical support that the mission badly needs to cover the large territory.

With presidential elections to be held in Mali next month, the measure calls for an "inclusive, free, fair, transparent, credible" vote.

Guterres will report to the council every three months on the crisis and present a "transition plan" with a view to a possible long-term exit strategy for the mission, according to the draft.

Backed by France, Mali and four other countries have set up a regional force to fight jihadists in the Sahel but the so-called G5 force has been deploying slowly and struggling with funding.

The council is expected to vote on the draft resolution on June 28.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Eurozone: Ministers seek end to Greece bailout odyssey Eurozone Ministers seek end to Greece bailout odyssey
Andrej Kiska: Slovak president calls on govt to address protesting farmer demands Andrej Kiska Slovak president calls on govt to address protesting farmer demands
In Los Angeles: Latino community terrorized by family separations In Los Angeles Latino community terrorized by family separations
In Venezuela: Death toll in Caracas club stampede rises to 18 In Venezuela Death toll in Caracas club stampede rises to 18
Trump: Immigration fears fuel crisis in Western politics Trump Immigration fears fuel crisis in Western politics
In Antarctica: Researchers mark winter solstice with icy plunge In Antarctica Researchers mark winter solstice with icy plunge

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Death Sentence Thailand carries out first execution since 2009bullet
2 Benetton Firm condemned for using rescued migrants in advertsbullet
3 Barack Obama Former US President calls for end to the ‘cruelty’ of...bullet
4 Civil War War-ravaged South Sudan at a glancebullet
5 Trump Russia warns against President'alarming' plans for US...bullet
6 Elizabeth Torres Venezuela's 'millionaires,' the new poorbullet
7 Italy Country says Spain should take 'next four' migrant boatsbullet
8 In Denmark Oil in the Faroe Islands: mirage or miracle ?bullet
9 Nikki Haley US Ambassador slams rights groups after US...bullet
10 In Germany Police foiled biological attack with...bullet

Related Articles

In South Sudan Foes set to meet after two years
Immigration A deeply divisive topic in Europe
The Catcher was a Spy Moe Berg's double life as secret agent
In Syria A race to save precious property deeds
World Cup Tournament brings no lasting cheer for Russian beer
Faroe Islands Faroese whaling 'ecological', 'respectful'
In Denmark Oil in the Faroe Islands: mirage or miracle ?
Theresa May British PM faces Brexit showdown with pro-EU rebels
Brexit Death threats 'become routine' in toxic debate

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
5 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet

World

Mobile and fixed internet lines were cut across Algeria for the start of high school diploma exams in an effort to keep students from cheating
Algeria Country goes offline to stop students cheating
Activists want to ensure there is not the slightest risk of foul play swinging the results of Sunday's elections
In Istanbul Turks mobilise to ensure fair play in tight poll
A former groundskeeper who contracted terminal cancer after years of working with Roundup, a popular herbicide which Monsanto claims to be safe, is suing the chemical giant
In United States Monsanto faces first trial over Roundup cancer link
The controversial bill cutting pensions for military veterans prompted brawls both inside and outside parliament
In Taiwan Parliament passes controversial bill cutting veterans' pensions