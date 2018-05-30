Home > News > World >

UN mission struggles in troubled Central Africa


United Nations UN mission struggles in troubled Central Africa

6 months ago, the UN Security Council agreed to send an additional 900 troops to the Central African Republic (CAR), reinforcing one of its biggest peacekeeping missions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A woman weeps near a UN armoured vehicle outside Minusca headquarters during a demonstration in April by people from a flashpoint Muslim district who accused UN troops of killing civilians. play

A woman weeps near a UN armoured vehicle outside Minusca headquarters during a demonstration in April by people from a flashpoint Muslim district who accused UN troops of killing civilians.

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Six months ago, the UN Security Council agreed to send an additional 900 troops to the Central African Republic (CAR), reinforcing one of its biggest peacekeeping missions in one of the world's most dangerous countries.

So far, just 400 have arrived -- a worrying sign of the problems that the UN mission, known by its French acronym MINUSCA, is having in coaxing countries into sending men to the flashpoint nation.

Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Ivory Coast and Uruguay are among the countries which were approached, but without success, a UN source said.

In the end, Nepal agreed to provide 600 troops and Rwanda the other 300, the source said, adding, "They should all be there before the mission's mandate is renewed" in December.

MINUSCA has been in CAR since April 2014, tasked with helping to stabilise the country after a brutal sectarian-tinged civil conflict that France helped to dampen. It currently has 11,000 troops and 2,000 police in a complement of nearly 13,500 people.

But commentators question whether the mission can achieve much, given the scale of CAR's problems. The country is in disarray and most of its territory remains in the hands of rival militias, many of them claiming to protect Christian or Muslim communities.

"Like many UN missions, MINUSCA presents several major weaknesses. Foremost, it is undersized and under-equipped. Up against the multiplication of 'hot spots', the mission is completely overwhelmed," the International Crisis Group (ICG) think tank said at the end of 2017.

Thierry Vircoulon, a specialist at the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI), is more blunt: "It's not just that nobody wants to go into the Central African quagmire -- it's that this quagmire is pointless."

Clashes

Events in recent months have heavily underscored such grim assessments.

Residents of a Muslim district in Bangui protest on April 11 in front of the UN mission base. They laid out the bodies of 17 men who they claimed were killed by Blue Helmets. play

Residents of a Muslim district in Bangui protest on April 11 in front of the UN mission base. They laid out the bodies of 17 men who they claimed were killed by Blue Helmets.

(AFP/File)

Bangui saw its bloodiest flare-up in two years on April 9-10, when 27 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded in clashes between peacekeeping troops and militias in a flashpoint Muslim enclave of the city.

Muslim residents accused UN soldiers of killing 17 men, while MINUSCA said the violence erupted with an ambush of its troops during a security sweep.

On May 1, religious-toned violence spread when armed men stormed a Christian church in the middle of a service, killing worshippers and a priest.

In response, a mob burned a mosque and lynched two people believed to be Muslim. Twenty-four people died and around 170 were injured.

Troubled record

Since its deployment, MINUSCA has lost 73 people, three of them since the start of the year.

Command and disciplinary problems within MINUSCA have added to the mission's woes. Accusations range from "passivity" in the face of attacks against civilians to sexual abuse and collusion with armed groups.

Almost a third of the allegations of sexual abuse reported in all 15 UN peacekeeping missions worldwide in 2017 concerned MINUSCA.

A member of an armed group whose base in Bangui was attacked by UN troops and soldiers of the Central African armed forces (FACA), an army in disarray. play

A member of an armed group whose base in Bangui was attacked by UN troops and soldiers of the Central African armed forces (FACA), an army in disarray.

(AFP/File)

In March, Gabon decided to withdraw its 444 soldiers amid allegations of sexual abuse and inadequate equipment. Negotiations are in hand to persuade Gabon to keep these men on the ground. "Their departure planned for June has been postponed until September 30," a UN source said.

In 2016, 120 Republic of Congo troops were dismissed after accusations of sexual assault and various forms of illegal trafficking, and last year a battalion of more than 600 of their colleagues was sent home amid similar suspicions.

"The fundamental problem for the contingents of Blue Helmets (in the CAR) is not their quantity but their quality," argues Vircoulon.

The UN says it is responding to these problems.

In 2017, it opened internal inquiries into killings in incidents involving soldiers from the Moroccan, Rwandan and Mauritanian contingents, and appointed human-rights lawyer Jane Connors to vet allegations of sexual abuse.

"We have acknowledged the problem and now we are going to do our best, we are doing our best, to reply to this key issue," UN chief Antonio Guterres told AFP during a visit to Bangui, the CAR capital, last October.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Germany: Govt clings to diesel, even as first driving bans hit In Germany Govt clings to diesel, even as first driving bans hit
United Nations: Kuwait at UN seeks backing for Palestinian protection United Nations Kuwait at UN seeks backing for Palestinian protection
In Myanmar: Country stalling on end to child soldier recruitment - UN In Myanmar Country stalling on end to child soldier recruitment - UN
In Brazil: Truckers' strike puts President Temer on the ropes In Brazil Truckers' strike puts President Temer on the ropes
Saudi Arabia: Country seeks to criminalise sexual harassment Saudi Arabia Country seeks to criminalise sexual harassment
Starbucks: Company shuts 8,000 US stores for racial bias training Starbucks Company shuts 8,000 US stores for racial bias training

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Paris Attacks Still no home for controversial US art memorial for Paris...bullet
2 Sushma Swaraj India to ignore US sanctions on Iran, Venezuelabullet
3 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 Ivory Coast Country fights stigma with beauty pageant for disabledbullet
6 Paraguay Country to have its first woman presidentbullet
7 In France Thousands march against Macron reformsbullet
8 Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of the...bullet
9 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
10 In Turkey President Erdogan supporters target French...bullet

Related Articles

In Canada Govt steps in to buy controversial pipeline
In Nicaragua One killed, three injured in fresh violence
In Gaza People plan to try to breach Israeli sea blockade
In Yemen Air strike kills 4 rebel-held capital
Lebanon Country fears Syria land law will hinder refugee returns
In Nicaragua Protesters dig in as more killed
Trump Korean leaders meet after US president threatens to quit Kim summit
In Ireland Government set to repeal abortion ban by a landslide
Clearance Operation Kachin civilians flee Myanmar's 'forgotten war'
United Nations Global economy to grow faster than expected in 2018-19,at 3.2 percent

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
7 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is...bullet

World

In another of his now accustomed policy veers, US President Donald Trump said he is moving ahead with sanctions on China even as officials try to resolve the brewing trade dispute
Donald Trump US President moves to finalize China trade sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron met 22-year-old Mamoudou Gassama from Mali at the Elysee Palace in Paris on May 28
Mamoudou Gassama Spiderman's French fairy tale sparks migrant pride and envy
Ireland introduced a constitutional ban on abortion in 1983 with abortion only allowed if a mother's life is in danger
Simon Harris Ireland to draft abortion law within weeks
A demonstrator carrying a Canadian flag protests against the expansion of Texas-based Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline project in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada on March 10, 2018
In Canada Govt steps in to buy controversial pipeline