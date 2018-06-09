Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

US commando killed, four wounded in Somalia attack


In Somalia US commando killed, four wounded attack

An American commando was killed Friday in an attack in southern Somalia that also wounded four US military personnel along with a Somali soldier, officials said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Since 2007, Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda linked group, has been fighting to overthrow the internationally backed government in Somalia play

Since 2007, Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda linked group, has been fighting to overthrow the internationally backed government in Somalia

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An American commando was killed Friday in an attack in southern Somalia that also wounded four US military personnel along with a Somali soldier, officials said.

The attack occurred in Jubaland, where a large force comprising about 800 Somali, Kenyan and US troops were working to clear a large area of Al-Qaeda-aligned Al-Shabaab fighters.

The multinational force "came under mortar and small-arms fire at approximately 2:45 pm Mogadishu time (1145 GMT), killing one US service member and injuring four US service members and one partner force member," the US military's Africa Command said in a statement.

A military official told AFP the dead American was a special operations commando, but further details were not being released pending notification of next of kin.

The mission's objectives were to "clear Shabaab from contested areas, liberate villages from Shabaab control and establish a permanent combat outpost designed to increase the span of federal government of Somalia security and governance," Africa Command said.

"The US provided advice, assistance and aerial surveillance during the mission."

More than 500 American forces are partnering with African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) and Somali national security forces in counterterrorism operations, and have conducted frequent raids and drone strikes on Al-Shabaab training camps throughout Somalia.

Last year, a Navy SEAL was killed in a nighttime attack in Somalia, marking the first US military combat death there since the infamous "Black Hawk Down" events of 1993, when 18 American servicemen died in the Battle of Mogadishu.

Since 2007, Al-Shabaab has been fighting to overthrow the internationally backed government in Somalia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Kabul: NATO, US hope Afghan ceasefire leads to peace breakthrough In Kabul NATO, US hope Afghan ceasefire leads to peace breakthrough
Stefan Lofven: Swedish PM testifies in court over war jets sale in Brazil Stefan Lofven Swedish PM testifies in court over war jets sale in Brazil
In Somali: US military says no civilians killed in raid In Somali US military says no civilians killed in raid
In Nicaragua: Country talks on hold as student becomes 135th victim of violence In Nicaragua Country talks on hold as student becomes 135th victim of violence
Nuclear Accord: Iran 'cannot wait forever' for confirmation of 2015 deal Nuclear Accord Iran 'cannot wait forever' for confirmation of 2015 deal
Pedro Sanchez: Far-left Podemos accuses Spain's new PM of 'arrogance' Pedro Sanchez Far-left Podemos accuses Spain's new PM of 'arrogance'

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In Germany Iraqi murder suspect's escape sparks outragebullet
2 Anthony Bourdain Celebrity chef, food critic dead at 61 - CNNbullet
3 In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosquesbullet
4 Mugabe Memorable quotes of sacked Zimbabwe President'sbullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
6 In Helsinki Top US, Russian military brass to meetbullet
7 Daniel Ortega President, bishops set for talks on ending...bullet
8 Christopher Columbus US returns stolen copy of Italian...bullet
9 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
10 Pierre Nkurunziza Burundi president surprises with vow...bullet

Related Articles

In English Queen honours Emma Thompson, Kenny Dalglish
Emmanuel Macron G7 leaders must not be afraid to reach agreements without US
In France Anti-corruption group seeks probe of Macron's campaign accounts
In Slovenia Anti-migrant party will try to form coalition govt
In Venezuela More than 200 arrested in crackdown on 'speculators'
In Poland Police seek Baltic coast seal killer
Pedro Sanchez Spain's new government emerges from strong feminist movement
In Helsinki Top US, Russian military brass to meet

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

Protesters march in Quebec City as the G7 Summit gets underway.
In Canadian Anti-G7 protest thwarted by rogue balloon cam
Argentina, Latin America's third-largest economy, requested IMF help to help it face mounting inflation, budget deficits and a weakening currency
In Argentina Stock market up 4.15 percent after IMF deal
Panama's former president Ricardo Martinelli is wanted in his homeland to face charges of spying on politicians and journalists
Tump US approves ex-Panama president's extradition
(L to R) The foreign Ministers from Germany, South Africa, the Dominican Republic, Indonesia and Belgium pose for photos on the floor of the Security Council after their countries were elected to serve as non-permanent members for two years
2019 Germany, South Africa, Indonesia to join UN Security Council