Home > News > World >

US commandos help Saudis against Yemen rebels: report


In Saudi US commandos help against Yemen rebels: report

A team of elite US Green Beret commandos deployed to the Saudi border of Yemen last year to help find and destroy Huthi rebel missile caches, the New York Times reported Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
An image grab taken from a video handed out by Yemen's Huthi rebels shows what appears to be Huthi military forces launching a ballistic missile play

An image grab taken from a video handed out by Yemen's Huthi rebels shows what appears to be Huthi military forces launching a ballistic missile

(Anssarullah Media Center/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A team of elite US Green Beret commandos deployed to the Saudi border of Yemen last year to help find and destroy Huthi rebel missile caches, the New York Times reported Thursday.

Since Yemen's brutal conflict erupted three years ago, Huthi rebels have fired multiple ballistic missiles toward Riyadh and other Saudi cities.

According to the Times, which cited US officials and European diplomats, the Army special operations soldiers arrived in December to help Saudi counterparts locate launch sites and destroy the Huthis' missile supplies.

The unannounced move shows a deepening US involvement in Yemen's war that has seen the country spiral toward famine and claimed almost 10,000 lives.

Citing operational security, the Pentagon said it could not comment on the makeup of forward-deployed forces.

The Pentagon's "limited non-combat support, such as intelligence sharing, focuses on assisting our partners in securing their borders from cross-border attacks from the Huthis," military spokesman Major Adrian Rankine-Galloway said.

The Times said there was no indication the commandos had crossed into Yemen.

Saudi Arabia has since March 2015 led a US-backed coalition of Arab states fighting to roll back the Huthis in Yemen and restore its neighbor's internationally recognized government to power.

Officials told the Times the US troops are training Saudi forces to secure the border.

The Saudi troops are also working closely with US intelligence experts in the southern Saudi city of Najran, the Times said.

The Huthis, who hail from northern Yemen, control Sanaa and much of the country's north -- which borders Saudi Arabia -- and the key Hodeida port on the Red Sea coast.

US lawmakers have sounded growing alarm about America's support for the Saudis in Yemen, while President Donald Trump has bolstered ties with Riyadh and fostered a close relationship with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Separately from Yemen's civil war, the Pentagon is bombing Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula and has sent in ground troops to conduct raids against the jihadists.

The campaign against AQAP, which has taken advantage of the war to expand its presence in several areas to the south and east, has intensified under Trump.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Iran: Country threatens to quit nuclear deal if US walks away Iran Country threatens to quit nuclear deal if US walks away
Scotland: Country to review conviction of Lockerbie bomber Scotland Country to review conviction of Lockerbie bomber
In Rio: Police shootouts in favelas shut down major highways In Rio Police shootouts in favelas shut down major highways
In Armenia: Opposition on uncertain path to power: analysts In Armenia Opposition on uncertain path to power: analysts
Basque Group: '15 minutes' to end ETA's 60-year armed struggle Basque Group '15 minutes' to end ETA's 60-year armed struggle
In Nigeria: 13 killed as cattle rustlers attack village In Nigeria 13 killed as cattle rustlers attack village

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Turkey Pro-Kurdish party says jailed ex-leader Demirtas to run for...bullet
2 Meghan Markle Prince Harry, wife to be pick carriage for wedding...bullet
3 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 Jolly Tumuhiirwe Ugandan maid jailed for assaulting toddler releasedbullet
6 World Health Organization 9 out of 10 people breathing...bullet
7 In Nigeria 13 killed as cattle rustlers attack villagebullet
8 Pope Francis Pontiff's aide Pell could face two trials...bullet
9 Pope Francis Canada presses pontiff over apology to...bullet
10 Emmanuel Macron French President reiterates need to...bullet

Related Articles

Politics The 15 countries with the highest military budgets in 2017
World Health Organization 9 out of 10 people breathing polluted air - says WHO
Football FIFA boss Infantino plans strategy to win new term
Finance Fund manager: $300 oil is 'not impossible' within a few years
Finance 10 things you need to know in markets today
Politics Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince reportedly said Palestinians should accept peace or 'shut up and stop complaining'
World T-mobile-sprint merger would give Japan's SoftBank bigger foothold in US
Qatar Country to scrap controversial exit system for workers: experts
In Saudi Arabia King launches building of entertainment mega-park
Mike Pompeo US Secretary of State briefs Saudi, Israel on Trump plans for Iran deal

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a successful...bullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
6 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
7 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
8 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet
9 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
10 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost...bullet

World

Australian media groups argue that Facebook and Google's dominance of digital advertising significantly undermined the news industry
In Australia News Corp leads charge against tech giants in probe
Euna Lee and Laura Ling were released from custody in 2009 after former US President Bill Clinton met with officials in Pyongyang
In North Korea How were previous US detainees released?
Fighters from Al-Qaeda's former Syrian affiliate and relatives arrive in Aleppo province after they were evacuated from southern Damascus on May 1, 2018
In Damascus Hundreds prepare to exit rebel areas near Syria capital: state media
A shooting in downtown Amsterdam in January left a 17-year-old boy dead and two other people injured
In Amsterdam One killed in shooting