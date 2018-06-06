Home > News > World >

US defends Berlin ambassador's right to comment


Trump US defends Berlin ambassador's right to comment

The United States defended the right of its ambassador to Germany to speak his mind about European politics Tuesday, after an outspoken interview sparked calls for him to step down.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell said he was seeking to "empower" European conservatives opposed to the political status quo, prompting calls for him to be ousted play

US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell said he was seeking to "empower" European conservatives opposed to the political status quo, prompting calls for him to be ousted

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The United States defended the right of its ambassador to Germany to speak his mind about European politics Tuesday, after an outspoken interview sparked calls for him to step down.

Germany has asked the State Department to clarify US ambassador Richard Grenell's comment in an interview that he was seeking to "empower" European conservatives opposed to the political status quo.

At least one member of Angela Merkel's coalition government has accused the envoy of interfering in Germany's internal affairs, and figures on the left have called for him to be sent back to Washington.

But State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert stood by the ambassador, insisting the United States has good relations with Germany and that Grenell had a right to make his views known.

"Ambassadors have a right to express their opinion," Nauert told reporters who asked whether Grenell had been expressing the views of President Donald Trump's administration.

"They're representatives of the White House, whether it's this administration or other administrations, and we hear them voicing their opinions," she said.

"And they're sometimes opinions that people may or may not like. And there is the right to free speech as well."

In an interview with news website Breitbart over the weekend, Grenell said he had seen a wave of support in Europe for conservative causes "because of the failed policies of the left."

"I absolutely want to empower other conservatives throughout Europe, other leaders," he said. "There's no question about that and it's an exciting time for me."

Grenell does not criticize Merkel's government, but dubs himself a "big fan" of neighboring Austria's "rock star" chancellor Sebastian Kurz, leader of a coalition of conservative and right-wing parties.

In a tweet sent from his personal account after controversy erupted, Grenell denied that he had been as US ambassador endorsing any European candidates or parties.

But he added: "I stand by my comments that we are experiencing an awakening from the silent majority -- those who reject the elites and their bubble. Led by Trump."

On Wednesday, Grenell is due to hold a pre-arranged meeting with senior German official Andreas Michaelis.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Guatemala: Death toll rises to 73 after strong explosion In Guatemala Death toll rises to 73 after strong explosion
Jihadist: Belgium honours two policewomen killed in attack Jihadist Belgium honours two policewomen killed in attack
In Iran: Ali Akbar Salehi steps up pressure on uranium enrichment after US pullout In Iran Ali Akbar Salehi steps up pressure on uranium enrichment after US pullout
European Union: Top court rules same-sex partners have residence rights European Union Top court rules same-sex partners have residence rights
In Niger: Nine killed in suicide attacks In Niger Nine killed in suicide attacks
Martin Griffiths: UN envoy 'concerned' by fate of key Yemen port Martin Griffiths UN envoy 'concerned' by fate of key Yemen port

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In New Zealand Ex-sex worker made a dame in honours listbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Maximum Security Apple touts privacy features of new operating systemsbullet
4 Accidental Dicsharge FBI Agent's gun discharges during dance floor...bullet
5 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
6 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to...bullet
7 In Hong Kong Crowds gather for Tiananmen vigilbullet
8 In Poland US Army launches war games on NATO's eastern flankbullet
9 Howard Schultz Starbucks chief retiring, may run for...bullet
10 In Vatican Government arrests ex-diplomat in child sex...bullet

Related Articles

Howard Schultz Starbucks chief retiring, may run for president
Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM to push hard line on Iran during Europe trip
Qatar Country crisis creates 'new' Gulf with no winners
Justin Trudeau No more Mr Nice Guy: Canada's PM gets tough
In Belgium The EU counts its crises as problems mount
Trump US president suggests Mueller is behind Russia probe leaks
China Country warns US against tariffs as trade talks end
World Trade Organization Mexico to file complaint over US tariffs: ministry
Summit First Trump-Kim meeting scheduled for June 12
Miguel Diaz-Canel Google's Schmidt in Cuba to meet new leader

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet
4 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
5 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
6 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
7 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
8 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet

World

Qataris write comments on a wall bearing a portrait of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on July 06, 2017
Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani Qatar says 'stronger' despite year-long Gulf dispute
Parliament voted to lift the six-month decree early, citing the Ethiopia's "relative stability and calm" since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (pictured) took over in April, the state-run Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) reported
Hailemariam Desalegn Ethiopia lifts state of emergency as political crisis eases
People receive the bodies of loved ones in the Tunisian town of Sfax on June 4, 2018, after more than 50 migrants drowned in the Mediterranean the day before while trying to reach Europe
In Tunisia Death toll from migrant shipwreck rises to 52
The White House says a first meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place at 9:00 am (0100 GMT) in Singapore on June 12
Summit First Trump-Kim meeting scheduled for June 12