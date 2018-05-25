Home > News > World >

US jury convicts Brazilian couple in grandson's kidnapping


Carlos and Jemima Guimaraes US jury convicts Brazilian couple in grandson's kidnapping

A Texas jury convicted a Brazilian couple on Friday of aiding the kidnapping of their grandson and relocating him to the South American country, the latest US-Brazil child custody dispute.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chris Brann (L), whose son was allegedly taken to Brazil without his permission, listens as his lawyer Jared Genser (R), addresses reporters in February 2018 play

Chris Brann (L), whose son was allegedly taken to Brazil without his permission, listens as his lawyer Jared Genser (R), addresses reporters in February 2018

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Texas jury convicted a Brazilian couple on Friday of aiding the kidnapping of their grandson and relocating him to the South American country, the latest US-Brazil child custody dispute.

Carlos and Jemima Guimaraes were acquitted of other conspiracy charges in a Houston courtroom.

They were arrested last February while arriving in Miami for vacation and charged with aiding in the kidnapping of their eight-year-old grandson Nico Brann five years ago.

The couple's daughter Marcelle Guimaraes, Nico's mother, allegedly relocated the child to Brazil under false pretenses and without the permission of his American father Chris Brann, a Houston physician.

If the verdict is upheld, the grandparents in their 60s could face up to three years in prison.

But that verdict was thrown into uncertainty after the presiding judge said he would consider the defense's request to override the jury's findings and acquit on all charges, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Such overrides are rarely granted.

The couple presented evidence during trial that the child's mother was fleeing domestic violence, according to local media.

"I and our side are crushed," the couple's lawyer Rusty Hardin said outside the courthouse, according to KHOU-TV.

He testified before the US Congress in 2016 to ask Washington to impose sanctions on Brazil for violating an international standard requiring the return of children to their home country, if they were taken in violation of custody agreements.

A similar dispute led to the Sean Goldman Act in 2014, authorizing Washington to take action in international child custody disputes, ranging from public condemnation of other governments to the suspension of US aid.

Brann claims his ex-wife Marcelle Guimaraes took their son to Brazil in 2013 intending to stay permanently, while telling him the trip would only last a few weeks.

Marcelle Guimaraes's parents allegedly helped her hide her motives, and enrolled the child in a Brazilian school they operated, before the South American country's legal system granted the mother full custody.

In 2016, the parents of seven children illegally taken from the US to Brazil asked then-Secretary of State John Kerry to sanction Brazil under the 2014 law.

They argued Brazil had seen no evidence the US takes such abductions seriously.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Ebola: WHO gets kudos for fast virus action in DRC, but prevention lagging Ebola WHO gets kudos for fast virus action in DRC, but prevention lagging
Michel Temer: Brazil's Temer orders security forces to clear strikers' blockades Michel Temer Brazil's Temer orders security forces to clear strikers' blockades
Giuseppe Conte: Italian populist PM nominee bids to finalise cabinet Giuseppe Conte Italian populist PM nominee bids to finalise cabinet
Vladimir Putin: Russia, Saudis signal oil production boost Vladimir Putin Russia, Saudis signal oil production boost
Sexual Assault Scandal: Nobel Foundation says literature prize may be delayed again Sexual Assault Scandal Nobel Foundation says literature prize may be delayed again
Mariano Rajoy: Spanish PM cancels Champions League final trip Mariano Rajoy Spanish PM cancels Champions League final trip

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Palestine Country join 2 UN agencies, chemical weapons pactbullet
2 Joseph Wu Taiwan FM resigns after Burkina Faso cuts tiesbullet
3 World Read Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un canceling North Korea Summitbullet
4 Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul charged with rape, sex crimes by...bullet
5 Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul turns himself in to NY police...bullet
6 Mike Pompeo US says Europeans did nothing to counter Iran missilesbullet
7 Chelsea Manning American politician says mass surveillance...bullet
8 Emmanuel Macron French President in Russia for high-stakes...bullet
9 Russian Intelligence US disrupts botnet of 500,000...bullet
10 In Dresden WWII bomb defused after mass evacuation, firebullet

Related Articles

Giuseppe Conte Italian populist PM nominee bids to finalise cabinet
Michel Temer Brazil's Temer orders security forces to clear strikers' blockades
In Madagascar Top court orders formation of unity government
In Colombia FARC deal looms large over presidential poll
Vladimir Putin Russia, Saudis signal oil production boost
Mariano Rajoy Spanish PM cancels Champions League final trip
Sexual Assault Scandal Nobel Foundation says literature prize may be delayed again
Mehmet Hakan Atilla Turkish banker files appeals notice against US conviction
US America backs Dutch, Australian findings against Russia in MH17 probe

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet

World

Madagascar has been rocked by violent protests over electoral laws that the opposition says are designed to bar their candidates from participating in elections expected this year
In Madagascar Top court orders formation of unity government
Mehmet Hakan Atilla, deputy director general of Turkish lender Halkbank, was convicted by a US federal jury in January 2018 on five counts of bank fraud and conspiracy following a five-week trial
Mehmet Hakan Atilla Turkish banker files appeals notice against US conviction
Colombian senator Ivan Duque is the favorite going into Sunday's first round of the country's presidential election, but he is not expected to win outright
In Colombia FARC deal looms large over presidential poll
A man attempts to help a victim in the rubble minutes after the collapse of the Parravicini theater building
In Argentina 3 die in theater collapse