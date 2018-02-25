Home > News > World >

US seeks ban on 33 ships, 27 firms over North Korea smuggling


Kim Jong-Un US seeks UN ban on 33 ships, 27 firms over North Korea smuggling

The United States is seeking to have the United Nations ban 33 vessels from ports worldwide and blacklist 27 shipping businesses for helping North Korea circumvent sanctions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The United States is seeking to have the United Nations ban 33 vessels from ports worldwide and blacklist 27 shipping businesses for helping North Korea circumvent sanctions play

The United States is seeking to have the United Nations ban 33 vessels from ports worldwide and blacklist 27 shipping businesses for helping North Korea circumvent sanctions

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The United States is seeking to have the United Nations ban 33 vessels from ports worldwide and blacklist 27 shipping businesses for helping North Korea circumvent sanctions.

The US request to a UN sanctions committee, a copy of which was obtained by AFP, came as President Donald Trump announced Friday the "heaviest sanctions ever" on North Korea over its nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

Japan joined the United States in supporting the request concerning three of the 33 vessels for carrying out ship-to-ship transfers of oil destined for North Korea in violation of UN resolutions.

Council members have until Friday at 3:00 pm (2000 GMT) to raise objections to the proposed sanctions.

The measures will come into effect if none of the council members, including the North's ally China, block the request.

Only eight vessels have so far been banned from ports for sanctions-busting and the US request would significantly expand the blacklist in a bid to cripple North Korea's maritime network.

Last year, the Security Council adopted a series of resolutions to ban North Korean exports of commodities in a bid to cut off revenue to North Korea's military programs.

The measures severely restrict deliveries of oil and refined petroleum products to North Korea, but a recent report by a UN panel of experts found that Pyongyang was flouting sanctions.

North Korea earned $200 million in revenue last year from exports of coal, iron, steel and other banned commodities, the report said.

The United States and Japan are strong backers of sanctions as a way to pressure Pyongyang to come to the negotiating table and end its drive to develop nuclear weapons.

Ban on North Korean ships

Of the 33 vessels that would be hit by the global ban on port entry, a significant number -- 19 -- are from North Korea in a move that could deal a blow to Pyongyang's use of ships to trade in banned goods.

Most of those North Korean tankers, merchant vessels and cargo ships are suspected of taking part in illegal ship-to-ship oil transfers.

The global port ban and UN deflagging would also apply to 13 cargo and tanker ships flagged by various African, South American and Caribbean countries, according to the confidential request sent on Friday.

One ship, the Hao Fan 6, sails under a Chinese flag and is cited for loading North Korean coal at Nampo port in August.

Japan wants three tankers to be banned from ports: the Dominica-flagged Yuk Tung, Belize's Wan Heng 11 and the North Korean tanker Yu Jong 2.

Japanese military patrol planes spotted the transfer of oil cargo involving the Yu Jong 2 in the East Sea earlier this month and reported it to the UN sanctions committee.

The US request targets a national from Taiwan, Tsang Yung Yuan, who is said to be coordinating illegal North Korean coal exports with a North Korean broker in Russia.

Of the 27 shipping and trading firms facing a UN assets freeze, five are based in Hong Kong including Huaxin Shipping, which has allegedly used its vessel to deliver North Korean coal to Vietnam.

Two other companies -- Shanghai Dongfeng Shipping and Weihai World Shipping Freight -- also based in China, are cited for carrying North Korean coal on their vessels.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Enrique Pena Nieto: Mexican leader's visit with Trump shelved over wall Enrique Pena Nieto Mexican leader's visit with Trump shelved over wall
Angela Merkel: German chancellor to appoint key party critic to cabinet Angela Merkel German chancellor to appoint key party critic to cabinet
Business: South Korean cosmetics lay foundation to seduce Europe Business South Korean cosmetics lay foundation to seduce Europe
Bashar Al-Assad: UN diplomats locked in talks on Syria ceasefire Bashar Al-Assad UN diplomats locked in talks on Syria ceasefire
Joseph Kabila: Tensions high as DR Congo ruling party supporters storm cathedral Joseph Kabila Tensions high as DR Congo ruling party supporters storm cathedral
Jeremy Corbyn: UK Tory MP apologises to opposition leader over spy claim Jeremy Corbyn UK Tory MP apologises to opposition leader over spy claim

Recommended Videos

Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked
World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter



Top Articles

1 Pope Francis Nigerian bishop quits after Vatican gives in to ethnic...bullet
2 In Turin Anti-fascist protesters clash with policebullet
3 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
4 Theresa May Prime Minister to set out Brexit plan Friday after...bullet
5 In Louisiana Two injured in university shootingbullet
6 Macron France President faces grilling from farmers at...bullet
7 Turkey Government urges 'world to say stop to E.Ghouta massacre'bullet
8 Kim Jong-Un US seeks UN ban on 33 ships, 27 firms over...bullet
9 Joseph Kabila Tensions high as DR Congo ruling party...bullet
10 In Zurich Two shot dead in downtown: policebullet

Related Articles

Turkey Government urges 'world to say stop to E.Ghouta massacre'
Joanna Demafelis Both suspects in Kuwait murder of Filipina held: Lebanon
Moon Jae-in South Korea's President watches concert with Kim Jong Un's sister
Moon Jae-In S. Korea and North's ceremonial head of state to attend ice hockey match
Moon Jae-In North Korean media print pictures of South's president
Moon Jae-In S. Korea's President watches concert with Kim Jong Un's sister
Charlotte Kalla First gold goes to Sweden, Koreas in spotlight
In North Korea Hard road ahead for Olympics detente: analysts
Winter Olympics Sister act: Kim Yo Jong visit dominates S. Korea headlines
In Pakistan Court acquits 12 men of child sex abuse

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
3 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
6 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
7 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet

World

Venezuela is now accepting candidate registrations for its April 22 presidential elections
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela opens nominations for presidential vote as US protests
The first Riyadh half marathon drew an international all-male field
Riyadh Saudi capital hosts first international half-marathon
Estonians wave flags during a military parade to celebrate 100 years since Estonia declared independence in capital Tallin
Estonia Country marks 100th anniversary of independence declaration
Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe celebrated his 94th birthday Saturday with a private black-tie party hosted by his family, three months after he was ousted from power
Robert Mugabe Private 94th birthday party for ex-Zimbabwe's former president