Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

US, South Korea confirm suspending military drills


Donald Trump US, South Korea confirm suspending military drills after US President's meeting with N. Korea's Kim

The US and South Korean militaries confirmed Tuesday they have called off upcoming joint exercises, after President Donald pledged to halt the drills.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
South Korean Marines storm a beach in the southeastern port of Pohang during joint drills in 2017 with the US military play

South Korean Marines storm a beach in the southeastern port of Pohang during joint drills in 2017 with the US military

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The US and South Korean militaries confirmed Tuesday they have called off upcoming joint exercises, after President Donald pledged to halt the drills in the wake of his summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Seoul, which has tens of thousands of US troops on its soil to help protect it from its hostile northern neighbour, said the suspension would affect the large-scale Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercises slated for August.

"South Korea and the US plan to continue discussions for further measures," the defence ministry said in a statement, adding that "no decisions have been reached for other ensuing drills."

Some 17,500 US military personnel were due to take part in the Freedom Guardian drills.

"We are still coordinating additional actions. No decisions on subsequent war games have been made," Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said in confirming the suspension.

"There is no impact on Pacific exercises outside of the Korean Peninsula."

White said US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton would meet later this week at the Pentagon to discuss the issue.

Last week, Trump said the US would halt "war games" with its South Korean security ally -- without making clear when the freeze would begin.

The US leader raised eyebrows by describing the exercises as "provocative" -- a term used by the North.

US and South Korean forces have been training together for years, and routinely rehearse everything from beach landings to an invasion from the North, or even "decapitation" strikes targeting the North Korean regime.

Pyongyang typically reacts furiously. Following drills last year, the North fired ballistic missiles over Japan, triggering global alarm.

At their landmark Singapore summit, Trump and Kim signed a joint statement in which North Korea committed to "work toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula."

But critics have pointed to the vague wording of the non-binding document and raised fears that the summit would weaken the international coalition against the North's nuclear programme.

Pompeo, who has stressed that sanctions would remain in place until North Korea's complete denuclearisation, said he plans to meet Kim for follow-up talks.

South Korea said sanctions against North Korea could be eased once it takes "substantive steps towards denuclearisation," seemingly setting the bar lower than Washington for such a move.

But Pompeo's office said both allies remain "committed to the goal of complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Spain: King's brother-in-law starts jail term for embezzlement In Spain King's brother-in-law starts jail term for embezzlement
In US: Commerce Secretary held Russia, China-linked assets - Report In US Commerce Secretary held Russia, China-linked assets - Report
Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron: German, French leaders to talk EU reform in shadow of migrant crisis Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron German, French leaders to talk EU reform in shadow of migrant crisis
Migrants: Children separated from parents at US border sob, wail desperately Migrants Children separated from parents at US border sob, wail desperately
In Mexico: Running for office can be a 'death sentence' In Mexico Running for office can be a 'death sentence'
Kim Jong Un: North Korea leader 'planning China visit' - Report Kim Jong Un North Korea leader 'planning China visit' - Report

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Boko Haram Update: Bomb blasts kill 31 in Borno statebullet
2 Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey's President in major Istanbul rally ahead...bullet
3 In Indonesia Man killed by his mother's falling funeral coffinbullet
4 In Russia British gay rights activist arrested before World Cupbullet
5 In Kabul Afghan peace marchers arrive as Taliban end ceasefirebullet
6 In France Woman yelling 'Allahu akbar' slashes two with bladebullet
7 US-China Stocks slide as Wall Street fears worsening trade spatbullet
8 Donald Trump US President escalates China trade spat with...bullet
9 In Russia Zone for minority fans at World Cup forced to movebullet
10 Inaki Urdangarin Spanish king's brother-in-law jailed...bullet

Related Articles

Kim Jong Un North Korea leader 'planning China visit' - Report
Invest In North Korea Money pit or golden opportunity?
US-North Korea Summit Seoul says N. Korea sanctions may be eased before full denuclearisation
North Korea Country hopes for sporting change in wake of summit
Beijing When it comes to North Korea, no one puts China's capital in a corner
Japan Country urges N. Korea to jointly break mutual distrust
Donald Trump US president boasts North Korea stand-off 'largely solved'
In North Korea Pyongyang university welcomes release of Americans who taught there
Nuclear Deal Europe fights to save Iran after US pullout
Mike Pompeo US diplomat in Pyongyang with detainees on agenda

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

Germans donned the kippa in solidarity demonstrations across the country after an assault on two men wearing the Jewish skullcap
In Germany Syrian faces Berlin court for assault on men in Jewish kippas
A Russian Topol-M intercontinental ballistic missile with a range of some 11,000 kilometres (6,800 miles) and capable of carrying a warhead of up to one megaton, the equivalent of one million tons of TNT explosive
SIPRI 'Worrying' new focus on nuclear deterrence
Modern conflict exacts a terrible toll in the Yarmuk Palestinian refugee camp on the southern outskirts of the Syrian capital, Damascus.
ICRC Number of civil conflicts doubles since 2001
Video gaming can be addictive like cocaine, the World Health Organization says
World Health Organization Video gaming addictive like crack