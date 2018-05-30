Home > News > World >

US to keep confronting Beijing in S. China Sea: Mattis


Jim Mattis US to keep confronting Beijing in S. China Sea

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis vowed Tuesday that the US would keep confronting China over its territorial claims in the South China Sea, where Beijing has established a significant military presence on contested islands.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks to reporters aboard a US military plane on May 29, 2018 play

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks to reporters aboard a US military plane on May 29, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis vowed Tuesday that the US would keep confronting China over its territorial claims in the South China Sea, where Beijing has established a significant military presence on contested islands.

Mattis's remarks came after Beijing voiced "strong dissatisfaction" Sunday after two US warships sailed by an island in the disputed Paracel Island chain.

"You'll notice there's only one country that seems to take active steps to rebuff (such operations) or state their resentment of them, but it's international waters and a lot of nations want to see freedom of navigation, so we will continue that," Mattis told reporters as he flew to Hawaii.

The US Navy periodically conducts "freedom of navigation" operations in the contested waterway, where it sails close to island features China has built into military facilities as a way of showing it rejects any territorial claims.

"We are going out of our way to cooperate with Pacific nations, that's the way we do business in the world, but we are also going to confront what we believe is out of step with international law," Mattis said.

Sunday's operation was conducted just over a week after Beijing flew nuclear-capable bombers to a disputed island, drawing immediate criticism from the US.

Last week, the Pentagon pulled its invitation to China to join maritime exercises in the Pacific over Beijing's "continued militarization" of the South China Sea.

Beijing has been building artificial islands to reinforce its claim over most of the resource-rich South China Sea, despite protests from Southeast Asian countries.

Its neighbors, particularly some of those involved in maritime disputes over the waters, have expressed fears China could eventually restrict freedom of navigation and overflight.

"Our diplomats are robustly engaged on this," Mattis said.

"The concerns have come to me not just from American government circles, but also from foreign nations that are concerned, very concerned about this continued militarization of features in the South China Sea."

Mattis was heading to Hawaii to attend a change-of-command ceremony for the US military's Pacific Command.

The current head, Admiral Harry Harris, has been nominated to be the new ambassador to South Korea. He will be replaced by Admiral Philip Davidson.

Mattis is then due to attend a regional security conference in Singapore.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Kashmir: Pakistan, India vow to stop ceasefire violations In Kashmir Pakistan, India vow to stop ceasefire violations
Anniesa Hasibua: Leading Muslim fashion designer jailed in Indonesia fraud Anniesa Hasibua Leading Muslim fashion designer jailed in Indonesia fraud
Kazuyo Katsuma: Activists hail famous Japanese businesswoman's coming-out Kazuyo Katsuma Activists hail famous Japanese businesswoman's coming-out
Donald Trump: OECD warns against 'escalation' in trade tensions Donald Trump OECD warns against 'escalation' in trade tensions
William Browder: Anti-Kremlin financier Browder says held in Spain on Russia warrant William Browder Anti-Kremlin financier Browder says held in Spain on Russia warrant
In Northern Mexico: Journalist murdered ,at least 5th of 2018 In Northern Mexico Journalist murdered ,at least 5th of 2018

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Paris Attacks Still no home for controversial US art memorial for Paris...bullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sushma Swaraj India to ignore US sanctions on Iran, Venezuelabullet
4 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
5 Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of the peoplebullet
6 Paraguay Country to have its first woman presidentbullet
7 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
8 Greenpeace NGO sounds alarm on nuclear safety with new...bullet
9 Mamoudou Gassama Spiderman's French fairy tale sparks...bullet
10 In Turkey President Erdogan supporters target French...bullet

Related Articles

Pentagon Probe finds training, command issues in Niger ambush
In US Navy reactivates its Atlantic 2nd Fleet
Donald Trump Things 'going very well,' President says after talk with S.Korea's Moon
Jim Mattis 'No decision' yet on Iran deal
Angela Merkel Chancellor heads for tough Trump talks on trade, Iran nuclear deal
James N. Mattis Pentagon Papers whistleblower urges defence to protect world from Trump
Russia US-led strikes steer clear of military
Jim Mattis Use of chemical weapons in Syria 'simply inexcusable'
Donald Trump US president says Syria attack could be 'soon or not so soon'
Trump US holds Syria, Russia 'responsible' for chemical attack

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
7 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is...bullet

World

A Colombian soldier stands guard in Tumaco near the Ecuadoran border
In Colombia FARC says 24 ex-combatants killed this year
Part of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 at the crash site in the Ukrainian village of Hrabove (Grabovo), some 80km east of Donetsk, seen in a file photo taken on September 9, 2014
Missile Attack Russia comes under fire at UN over MH17 downing
(L-R) Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Alden Ehrenreich and Paul Bettany attend a screening of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in New York on May 21, 2018
A Star Wars Story May the flop be with you: inquest begins after 'Solo' washout
Cigarette smoking causes ten deaths per minute
Smoking A rundown on lighting up