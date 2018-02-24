Home > News > World >

US to open Jerusalem embassy in May for Israel's 70th anniversary


Benjamin Netanyahu US to open Jerusalem embassy in May for Israel's 70th anniversary

The United States said Friday it will relocate its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in May, bringing forward the contested move to coincide with the Jewish state's 70th birthday -- and enraging Palestinians, who called it a "blatant provocation."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The US announces a May date for the relocation of its embassy to Jerusalem, a disputed city holy to three major religions play

The US announces a May date for the relocation of its embassy to Jerusalem, a disputed city holy to three major religions

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The United States said Friday it will relocate its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in May, bringing forward the contested move to coincide with the Jewish state's 70th birthday -- and enraging Palestinians, who called it a "blatant provocation."

Palestinians object to recognition of the disputed city as Israel's capital and say the embassy move could destroy a two-state solution to the decades-old Middle East conflict.

Palestinians also object to the date chosen for the embassy move -- they call May 14, on which Israel declared independence in 1948, Naqba, their "day of catastrophe."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the announcement and thanked US President Donald Trump for his "leadership" and his "friendship."

The embassy move is expected to complicate efforts to restart peace talks between the Israelis and Palestinians -- and jeopardize the traditional, if disputed, US role as an "honest broker" in efforts to resolve one of the world's most intractable conflicts.

"In May, the United States plans to open a new US embassy in Jerusalem. The opening will coincide with Israel's 70th anniversary," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert in a statement.

Until now, the US embassy has been located in Tel Aviv with a separate consulate general located in Jerusalem that represents US interests in the Palestinian territories.

The new embassy will be initially located in a US consular building in Jerusalem's Arnona neighborhood while Washington searches for a permanent location, "the planning and construction of which will be a longer-term undertaking," Nauert said.

The interim embassy will contain office space for the ambassador and "a small staff," she said.

Maps of Israel and the West Bank locating Jerusalem play

Maps of Israel and the West Bank locating Jerusalem

(AFP)

"By the end of next year, we intend to open a new embassy Jerusalem annex on the Arnona compound that will provide the ambassador and his team with expanded interim office space," she added.

Trump broke with decades of policy in December to announce US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and a pledge to move the embassy, drawing near global condemnation, enraging the Palestinians and sparking days of unrest in the Palestinian territories.

It ruptured generations of international consensus that Jerusalem's status should be settled as part of a two-state peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians.

'Destruction of two-state option'

The Palestine Liberation Organization immediately decried Washington's embassy announcement as a "provocation to all Arabs."

"The American administration's decisions to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and choose the Palestinian people's Naqba as the date for this step is a blatant violation of international law," PLO number two Saeb Erekat told AFP.

He said the result would be "the destruction of the two-state option, as well as a blatant provocation to all Arabs and Muslims."

Israel follows the Jewish lunar calendar, so this year's official independence celebration falls on April 19.

"It will turn Israel's 70th Independence Day into an even greater national celebration," said Netanyahu, whose right-wing government is facing an uncertain future due to corruption allegations and police inquiries facing the prime minister.

Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its capital, while the Palestinians see the eastern sector as the capital of their future state.

US President Donald Trump -- shown here holding up a signed proclamation after his December recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital -- said moving the embassy is "the right thing to do" play

US President Donald Trump -- shown here holding up a signed proclamation after his December recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital -- said moving the embassy is "the right thing to do"

(AFP)

Trump said his recognition of Jerusalem -- making good on a 2016 campaign pledge -- marked the start of a "new approach" to solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israelis and Palestinians alike have seen his move as Washington taking Israel's side in the conflict -- a view reinforced by the White House's recent decision to withhold financing for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas this week travelled to the United Nations to call for an international conference by mid-2018 in which the United States would not have the central mediating role in launching a wider peace process.

Trump's envoy for Middle East peace, Jason Greenblatt, and his son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner subsequently met behind closed doors with UN Security Council ambassadors soliciting their support for a prospective Trump peace plan.

While the Palestinians want a new international mechanism to shepherd peace talks, the details of the Trump plan and its timing are still unclear.

The revised schedule on the embassy move comes after US Vice President Mike Pence pledged only last month to move the embassy by the end of 2019 in a speech to Israel's parliament that saw Arab lawmakers expelled after they shouted in protest.

"The hardest deal to make of any kind is between the Israelis and Palestinians," Trump told reporters Friday at the White House.

"We're actually making great headway. Jerusalem was the right thing to do."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Turkey: Government urges 'world to say stop to E.Ghouta massacre' Turkey Government urges 'world to say stop to E.Ghouta massacre'
Riyadh: Saudi capital hosts first international half-marathon Riyadh Saudi capital hosts first international half-marathon
Estonia: Country marks 100th anniversary of independence declaration Estonia Country marks 100th anniversary of independence declaration
Robert Mugabe: Private 94th birthday party for ex-Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe Private 94th birthday party for ex-Zimbabwe's former president
In Cameroon: Opposition party picks presidential candidate In Cameroon Opposition party picks presidential candidate
In Pakistan: Court acquits 12 men of child sex abuse In Pakistan Court acquits 12 men of child sex abuse

Recommended Videos

Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked
World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter



Top Articles

1 Pope Francis Nigerian bishop quits after Vatican gives in to ethnic...bullet
2 In Turin Anti-fascist protesters clash with policebullet
3 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
4 Winter Olympics South Korean MPs demand execution of North's delegatebullet
5 In Louisiana Two injured in university shootingbullet
6 In Syria Strikes pound rebel enclave as world fumbles for responsebullet
7 2017 Budget Singapore to pay bonus to all citizens after...bullet
8 Theresa May Prime Minister to set out Brexit plan Friday...bullet
9 Breaking News Renowned US evangelist Bill Graham passes...bullet
10 Paul Manafort Ex-Trump aide paid Europeans to lobby...bullet

Related Articles

Justin Trudeau Canada rescinds invitation to militant to dine with PM
Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli Prime Minister says government 'stable' after police recommend his indictment
Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli Prime Minister lashes out at police as graft probe nears end
Amir Weissbrod Israel names new Jordan envoy after diplomatic row resolved
Justin Trudeau Canada does not back separatists, tells India minister
In Syria 'Large-scale' Israeli raids hit Iranian targets
Mahmud Abbas Palestinian leader seeks Russia's backing over Jerusalem
Netanyahu Israel police recommend corruption charges for PM
Putin Russia President discusses Middle East with Trump, hosts Abbas
In Poland Polish press raps Prime Minister over Holocaust remark

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
3 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
7 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet
8 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet

World

The sister of a Filipina worker whose body was found inside a freezer in Kuwait, throws herself at her sibling's coffin as it arrives in the Philippines on February 16, 2018
Joanna Demafelis Both suspects in Kuwait murder of Filipina held: Lebanon
Mirziyoyev has moved to distance himself from Karimov's hardline policies.
In Uzbekistan Activist freed after 12 years in prison
ZemZeman, a 73-year-old ex-communist with strong pro-Russian, pro-Chinese and anti-Muslim views, won a second five-year term in a presidential vote in January.n
Yevgeni Nikulin Czech president wants hacker 'extradited to Russia' not US
Iranian-Canadian environmentalist Kavous Seyed Emami died in prison
In Iran Three more environmentalists arrested: website