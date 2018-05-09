Home > News > World >

US to push to isolate Venezuela until Maduro leaves power


Nicolas Maduro US to push to isolate Venezuela until country's president leaves power

The United States on Tuesday vowed to push to isolate Venezuela until its President Nicolas Maduro leaves power, urging allies to follow suit.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US ambassador to the United Nations, pictured at UN headquarters this week, is pushing for Latin American pressure on Venezuela play

US ambassador to the United Nations, pictured at UN headquarters this week, is pushing for Latin American pressure on Venezuela

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The United States on Tuesday vowed to push to isolate Venezuela until its President Nicolas Maduro leaves power, urging allies to follow suit.

"I think we have to continue to isolate Maduro until he gives in. Trying to get Maduro to go depends on the region," Nikki Haley, the top US diplomat at the United Nations, told a State Department meeting on Latin America.

"The systematic oppression of the Venezuelan people has become an active threat to the entire region," Haley warned.

"For the safety and security of all the peoples of Latin America, it is time for Maduro to go. We cannot allow the last, few surviving authoritarians to drag down the hemisphere," Haley stressed.

Maduro frequently warns that the United States will invade Venezuela, but Haley said any change would have to be from Latin American regional pressure.

US Vice President Mike Pence urged Maduro on Monday to suspend a divisive May 20 election he denounced as a "sham," as Washington slapped fresh sanctions on Maduro's regime.

Venezuela's opposition last week called for a boycott of the May 20 election, which Maduro looks likely to win in the absence of any real challenge to his authority.

The South American country is in partial default on its debt and suffers severe shortages of food and medicines despite sitting atop the planet's biggest proven oil reserves.

Maduro's government has been printing money as foreign reserves dwindle, and the national currency, the bolivar, has become nearly worthless.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Brazil: Exit of corruption figure shakes up presidential election In Brazil Exit of corruption figure shakes up presidential election
In Japan-China: Ibis outreach but no panda diplomacy In Japan-China Ibis outreach but no panda diplomacy
Communication: Australia hikes aid in Pacific as China pushes for influence Communication Australia hikes aid in Pacific as China pushes for influence
Benjamin Netanyahu: Netanyahu heads for Putin talks after Trump pullout from Iran deal Benjamin Netanyahu Netanyahu heads for Putin talks after Trump pullout from Iran deal
Shinzo Abe: East Asian powers back N. Korea denuclearisation Shinzo Abe East Asian powers back N. Korea denuclearisation
Nuclear Deal: Saudi ready to raise oil supply after US pullout from Iran deal Nuclear Deal Saudi ready to raise oil supply after US pullout from Iran deal

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Cyber Attack Romanian who attacked Warcraft gets year in prisonbullet
3 In Bordeaux Seven chateaux and counting: Chinese billionaire is bigbullet
4 Boko Haram Six killed in attack on Lake Chad islandbullet
5 In Brazil Exit of corruption figure shakes up presidential electionbullet
6 In Belgium Ex-minister indicted in 'Kazakhgate' corruption scandalbullet
7 CIA US charges former Intelligence agent with spying for Chinabullet
8 In Iraq Journalist who threw shoes at Bush stands for...bullet
9 Kaduna Killings UN chief denounces Birnin-Gwari attackbullet
10 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet

Related Articles

Mahmud Abbas Palestinian President urges Latin America not to follow US example on embassy
In Venezuela Five years of severance pay now buys a coffee
In Venezuela Economic crisis forces slowdown at universities
In Venezuela Police charged with homicide after deadly jail fire
In Venezuela Slippery start for petro crypto coin
In Venezuela At least 54 children dead measles outbreak: NGO
In Venezuela Opposition groups protest election, demand new vote
In Venezuela Ex-interior minister arrested
Chile Country swings back to right as billionaire returns to power
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela government, opposition hold new round of talks

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

Mexico's presidential frontrunner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, pictured last month, says the country should consider legalizing drugs
In Mexico Front-runner wants to debate legalizing drugs
Viktor Vekselberg, left, has reportedly been questioned by FBI agents over hundreds of thousands of dollars his company's US affiliate paid to President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney
Donald Trump FBI questions Russian businessman over US President's lawyer payment - Report
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in North Korea on an unannounced visit to advance preparations for the unprecedented Trump-Kim meeting
Mike Pompeo America's Diplomat in Pyongyang with detainees on agenda
Israel accused Human Rights Watch's local director of supporting the campaign to boycott the country
Israel gives HRW director two weeks to leave country