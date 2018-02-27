Home > News > World >

US top court rules immigrants can be held indefinitely


In US Top court rules immigrants can be held indefinitely

The US Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that immigrants can be detained indefinitely without bond hearings, in a setback for immigrant rights.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
People gather outside the Supreme Court during oral arguments play

People gather outside the Supreme Court during oral arguments

(GETTY/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The US Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that immigrants can be detained indefinitely without bond hearings, in a setback for immigrant rights.

The five-to-three decision was carried by the court's conservative justices, who said immigrants detained in the United States had no right to periodic bond hearings.

It reversed a ruling by the San Francisco 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which had set a six-month limit for detention without a bond hearing as long as the person did not pose a flight risk or a danger to national security.

Writing for the majority, Justice Samuel Alito argued that the appeals court had overstepped its authority by re-writing rather than interpreting the law.

"All parties appear to agree that the text of these provisions, when read most naturally, does not give detained aliens the right to periodic bond hearings during the course of their detention," he wrote.

In a dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer cited the Declaration of Independence, "in particular its insistence that all men and women have 'certain unalienable Rights,' and that among them is the right to 'Liberty.'"

"We need merely remember that the Constitution's Due Process Clause protects each person's liberty from arbitrary deprivation," he wrote.

Justice Elena Kagan recused herself from the decision.

The case involved a Mexican immigrant, Alejandro Rodriguez, who had legal US residence and worked as a dental assistant.

He was convicted of a drug offense and theft of a vehicle in 2004, prompting an immigration judge's order for his deportation to Mexico, which Rodriguez appealed.

He spent three years in detention while appealing his case, arguing that the relevant laws do not authorize prolonged detention unless the government proves it is justified. Otherwise, it would violate due process.

In the end, Rodriguez won his case against deportation.

"We look forward to going back to the lower courts to show that these statutes, now interpreted by the Supreme Court to require detention without any hearing, violate the Due Process Clause," Ahilan Arulanantham, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union who argued the case, said after the ruling.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In DR Congo: 15 dead in fresh violence In DR Congo 15 dead in fresh violence
Cyril Ramaphosa: Who's who in South Africa's new cabinet Cyril Ramaphosa Who's who in South Africa's new cabinet
Alexei Navalny: Opposition leader says Russian authorities to keep him behind bars on election day Alexei Navalny Opposition leader says Russian authorities to keep him behind bars on election day
Rodrigo Duterte: Do not 'weaponise' rights, Philippines warns UN Rodrigo Duterte Do not 'weaponise' rights, Philippines warns UN
In Russia: Government says Syria enclave truce will depend on rebels In Russia Government says Syria enclave truce will depend on rebels
In Borno: Two Nigerian soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack In Borno Two Nigerian soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack

Recommended Videos

Royal Wedding: Prince Harry Invites Two Ex-Girlfriends To His Wedding Royal Wedding Prince Harry Invites Two Ex-Girlfriends To His Wedding
Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked



Top Articles

1 Sridevi Kapoor Drowning caused Bollywood superstar's death: Dubai policebullet
2 Boko Haram Profile of a jihadist threatbullet
3 Breaking News Renowned US evangelist Bill Graham passes away age 99bullet
4 In DR Congo 15 dead in fresh violencebullet
5 2017 Budget Singapore to pay bonus to all citizens after surplus...bullet
6 Dapchi Girls Missing girls' school shut after Boko Haram attackbullet
7 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
8 Jordi Sanchez Separatists mull appointing jailed leader as...bullet
9 Bashar Al-Assad Germany, France urge Russia to pressure...bullet
10 In Congo DRC military court jails policeman for life...bullet

Related Articles

Cyril Ramaphosa Who's who in South Africa's new cabinet
Essener Tafel 'Nazi' sprayed on German food charity after migrant halt
Miguna Miguna Kenya court enables return of deported opposition firebrand
Genocide 'Wake up' and stop Rohingya abuses: Nobel laureates to Suu Kyi
Angela Merkel German Chancellor quells party rebellion ahead of coalition deal vote
Angela Merkel German chancellor to appoint key party critic to cabinet
In Colombia 3 Venezuelans killed in suspected rebel attack
Enrique Pena Nieto Mexican leader's visit with Trump shelved over wall
Mahatma Gandhi 10 key dates in the life of Indian independence icon
Donald Trump President says US 'deeply respects' Africa in letter to AU

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
4 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
5 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
6 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
7 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
8 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister...bullet

World

Seven-year-old Manar was injured in an air strike on her home in Eastern Ghouta that killed several members of her family
In Syria Fighting continues in rebel enclave despite truce - UN
The former leader of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) is still a figurehead for Kurds in Syria.
Saleh Muslim Czech court releases Syrian Kurdish leader, says lawyer
Of the 276 girls kidnapped from Chibok, 112 are still believed to be held by Boko Haram
In Nigeria A timeline of abducted Chibok schoolgirls
Djibril Basole (L) and Gilbert Diendere are accused of involvement in a failed 2015 coup which was thwarted by street protesters
In Burkina Faso Top generals on trial over failed 2015 coup