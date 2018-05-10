Home > News > World >

Toronto van attack suspect faces three more attempted murder charges


Toronto Van attack suspect faces three more attempted murder charges

The man accused in a van attack that killed 10 people in Toronto was charged Thursday with three additional counts of attempted murder during a brief court appearance.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The van used to hit pedestrians, killing 10, in Toronto, Ontario, on Monday on April 23, 2018 play

The van used to hit pedestrians, killing 10, in Toronto, Ontario, on Monday on April 23, 2018

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The man accused in a van attack that killed 10 people in Toronto was charged Thursday with three additional counts of attempted murder during a brief court appearance.

Alek Minassian, 25, already faces 10 murder charges, and the additional indictments bring the total attempted murder charges to 16.

He is alleged to have rented a van last month and plowed into pedestrians on a crowded Toronto sidewalk, acting out of an apparent grudge against women, expressed in his posts on social media just prior to the attack.

Video footage captured his arrest shortly after the attack as he stood by the van with its front end mangled, behaving erratically.

The new charges related to newly identified injured persons who had left the scene of the attack before emergency responders arrived, but subsequently went to police.

Authorities have played down comparisons to other attacks carried out by truck-driving extremists in London, Nice and other cities.

That view was echoed on Thursday by Minassian's lawyer, who spoke to reporters outside the courtroom after the hearing.

"I have no knowledge of anything that would make me believe this was an act of terrorism," said defense attorney Boris Bytensky.

"There were a lot of people that were terrified, this was obviously a terrifying incident, but there's no terrorism as we usually use that term involved in this case."

Bytensky declined to comment on his client's mental health, and said it was too early for a bail application or to enter a plea in the case.

Minassian is scheduled to return to court on September 4.

The victims of the attack were mostly women. They ranged in age from 22 to 94 years, and included a Jordanian man visiting his son in Toronto and a South Korean student.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Viggo Mortensen: Actor joins pro-independence Catalan group Viggo Mortensen Actor joins pro-independence Catalan group
In Russia: Detained director gets standing ovation at Cannes In Russia Detained director gets standing ovation at Cannes
In Singapore: Historic Trump-Kim summit set for June 12 In Singapore Historic Trump-Kim summit set for June 12
Nikol Pashinyan: New Armenia PM sacks heads of police, security service Nikol Pashinyan New Armenia PM sacks heads of police, security service
In Russia: Facebook 'ads' show strong effort to divide US society In Russia Facebook 'ads' show strong effort to divide US society
Singapore: Why country for the Trump-Kim summit? Singapore Why country for the Trump-Kim summit?

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Mexico By-election candidate murdered, sixth in just over a weekbullet
2 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
3 In Brazil Exit of corruption figure shakes up presidential electionbullet
4 In Bordeaux Seven chateaux and counting: Chinese billionaire is bigbullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
6 Afonso Dhlakama Mozambique ex-rebel leader Dhlakama laid to restbullet
7 Donald Trump FBI questions Russian businessman over US...bullet
8 CIA US charges former Intelligence agent with spying for Chinabullet
9 Trump US not the first nor last embassy to open in Jerusalembullet
10 Moscow Kremlin Putin voices 'deep concern' at Trump...bullet

Related Articles

World Quebec mosque shooter shakes a tolerant Canada's sense of identity
Sports The Cavs’ game plan includes $100 fines for players who commit a specific defensive mistake and it paid off in Game 1
Sports LeBron James produced one of the most Herculean efforts of his career just to get the Cavs out of the first round and had a blunt response afterward
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today
Tech Sergey Brin: Silicon Valley has outgrown the time of being 'wide-eyed and idealistic' about tech and needs to show 'responsibility, care and humility' (GOOG, GOOGL)
In Toronto Eight women among 10 van massacre victims: police
Strategy Amazon's second headquarters will drive up housing costs — here's exactly how much your rent will increase (AMZN)
Strategy What it takes to become a flight attendant in South Korea, where it's so competitive that candidates are getting plastic surgery to improve their odds
Tech Facebook will label all political ads in the UK as it tries to clean up the Cambridge Analytica mess (FB)
Entertainment Another middling outing by gray is enough for the yankees

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet

World

Goodall said he resented having to go abroad for suicide assistance
In Switzerland 104-yr-old Australian commits assisted suicide
Abdelhakim Belhaj claimed Britain was complicit in the rendition of him and his wife that led to his torture in Libya
In UK Government apologises to former Libyan dissident over rendition
The global thermometer has risen by one degree since the mid 19th-century, enough to see a crescendo of climate-enhanced droughts, floods, heat waves and superstorms
United Nations With deadline looming, climate talks fall short
Rome decided this week to allow 105 people to land in Italy following a back-and-forth with British authorities over who should take them
In Mediterranean Migrants stranded by diplomatic standoff arrive in Italy