Vanessa, Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce


Donald Trump Jr Vanessa, wife of US President's son files for divorce

Vanessa filed for an uncontested proceeding on Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Vanessa Trump, wife of Donald Trump Jr, has filed for divorce.

According to Huffington Post, Vanessa filed for an uncontested proceeding on Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Page Six had earlier reported that the couple has been having issues in their marriage.

Reports also say that they have been living separate lives, adding that it got worse when Trump Jr. travelled on an official trip while his wife was in the hospital.

Vanessa was reportedly hospitalised when a man sent an envelope containing a white powder to their Trump residence.

The substance was however found to be non-toxic, following several tests.

The couple, both in their 40s, have five children and were married in 2005.

