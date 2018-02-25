Home > News > World >

Vanished Argentine sub relatives launch campaign to fund search


In Argentina Vanished submarine crew relatives launch campaign to fund search

Relatives of the 44 Argentine submarine crew members who disappeared in the southern Atlantic last November have launched a fundraising effort to continue the search for the missing vessel.

  • Published:
More than a dozen countries contributed to the search for the submarine, which vanished on November 15 after reporting that seawater had entered the ventilation system, starting a fire play

More than a dozen countries contributed to the search for the submarine, which vanished on November 15 after reporting that seawater had entered the ventilation system, starting a fire

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Relatives of the 44 Argentine submarine crew members who disappeared in the southern Atlantic last November have launched a fundraising effort to continue the search for the missing vessel.

The social media campaign was created after bidding on a contract to search for the ARA San Juan was suspended.

The Argentinian government has offered a reward of $5 million "to those persons who provide information and useful data" leading to the submarine's location.

"We are searching for the truth and you can join us. We are raising funds to hire vessels with up-to-date technology," the families said in their call for donations to two bank accounts for local and foreign currency.

More than a dozen countries contributed to the search for the submarine, which vanished on November 15 after reporting that seawater had entered the ventilation system, causing a battery on the diesel-electric vessel to short-circuit and start a fire.

Relatives, who met with President Mauricio Macri on February 7, called for the search area to be widened and increased government resources for the effort.

The collection "was an idea relatives were talking about, and when the government announced the reward and ended the tender for foreign companies to search for (the submarine), it was put into action," said Clarin Claudio Sandoval, uncle of one of the crew members.

He said the group wanted to raise at least $250,000 to hire a private search company.

An investigation to determine what happened to the submarine and who was responsible remains open.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Bashar Al-Assad: Germany, France urge Russia to pressure Syria for 'immediate' ceasefire Bashar Al-Assad Germany, France urge Russia to pressure Syria for 'immediate' ceasefire
In Romania: Thousands march in support of anti-corruption chief In Romania Thousands march in support of anti-corruption chief
In Colombia: 3 Venezuelans killed in suspected rebel attack In Colombia 3 Venezuelans killed in suspected rebel attack
Florida Shooting: After incident, students brace for emotional return to school Florida Shooting After incident, students brace for emotional return to school
In Leicester: No sign 'explosion' linked to terror - Police In Leicester No sign 'explosion' linked to terror - Police
Brexit: 'What we make of it': Labour's Corbyn to outline vision Monday Brexit 'What we make of it': Labour's Corbyn to outline vision Monday

Recommended Videos

Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked
World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter



Top Articles

1 In Papua New Guinea Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude strikesbullet
2 In Turin Anti-fascist protesters clash with policebullet
3 Pope Francis Nigerian bishop quits after Vatican gives in to ethnic...bullet
4 Turkey Government urges 'world to say stop to E.Ghouta massacre'bullet
5 Kim Jong-Un US seeks UN ban on 33 ships, 27 firms over North...bullet
6 In DR Congo One killed, four injured as police fire on banned...bullet
7 Kirill Kaprizov Sudden-death Russia hail hockey gold, sing...bullet
8 Joseph Kabila Tensions high as DR Congo ruling party...bullet
9 Macron France President faces grilling from farmers at...bullet
10 In Mexico Relief turns to horror in helicopter crashbullet

Related Articles

Macron France President faces grilling from farmers at agricultural fair
Football 'Surprise names' in line for Italy coaching job
Tech What school lunch looks like in 19 countries around the world
Strategy 6 bad American habits that are spreading around the world
Armenian Genocide The disputed massacres of 1915-17
Emmanuel Macron French President eyes action against Chinese farm buyers
Transfer News Barca agree deal for Gremio's Arthur - reports
Gabriel Paletta Former Liverpool defender set to pen Jiangsu Suning deal
Claudio Ranieri Former Leicester manager ready to quit Nantes to become Italy coach

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet

World

Silvio Berlusconi wowed supporters of his Forza Italia party ahead of elections next week
Silvio Berlusconi Shedding past scandals, barrels ahead with comeback
Greece's parliament launched a probe into claims that nearly a dozen senior politicians received bribes from or helped promote Novartis during their term in office
Novartis Greek anarchists smash company's office amid bribe scandal
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley is pushing for council on Iran for allegedly backing Yemen rebels; the US in December unveiled missile and drone parts it said proved Iran's involvement
United Nations Security council faces rival drafts on Iran missiles to Yemen
The Winter Games saw dramatic gestures aimed at easing the raw tensions dividing the two Koreas, as both countries' athletes marched together during the opening ceremonies, and they fielded a single women's ice hockey team
Russia Military spies hacked Olympics computers, turned blame on N Korea