Home > News > World >

Venezuela's Maduro eyes second term despite economic woes


Nicolas Maduro Venezuela's president eyes second term despite economic woes

Venezuelans, reeling under a devastating economic crisis, began voting Sunday in an election boycotted by the opposition and condemned by much of the international community but expected to hand deeply unpopular President Nicolas Maduro a new mandate.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro waves outside a polling station during the presidential elections in Caracas on May 20, 2018 play

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro waves outside a polling station during the presidential elections in Caracas on May 20, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Venezuelans, reeling under a devastating economic crisis, began voting Sunday in an election boycotted by the opposition and condemned by much of the international community but expected to hand deeply unpopular President Nicolas Maduro a new mandate.

Maduro, the political heir to the late leftist firebrand Hugo Chavez, has presided over an implosion of once wealthy oil producer Venezuela's economy since taking office in 2013.

Hyperinflation, food and medicine shortages, rising crime and broken water, power and transportation networks have sparked growing discontent and violent unrest among Venezuelans.

However the 55-year-old former bus driver is expected to easily defeat his main rival Henri Falcon, a former army officer and state governor who has failed to gain the endorsement of the main opposition leaders, and an evangelical candidate, Javier Bertucci.

Wearing a bright red shirt that identifies him as a "Chavista," the president arrived early at a Caracas polling station along with his wife Cilia Flores and trusted officials to cast his ballot.

Falcon has failed to gain the endorsement of the main opposition leaders play

Falcon has failed to gain the endorsement of the main opposition leaders

(AFP/File)

Maduro, who has a tight grip on the electoral and military authorities, faces a bitterly divided opposition which has called for a boycott.

"Low enthusiasm will likely reduce voter turnout and enable Maduro to control the outcome without major social backlash," said analyst Risa Grais-Targow of Eurasia Group.

Teresa Paredes, 56-year-old housewife, said that "for the first time in my life I am not going to vote because we are living a dog's life, without medicines, without food."

Alvaro Toroa, 64-year-old retiree from the opposition stronghold of eastern Caracas, said he cast his ballot because "this has to be ended. Falcon is able to bring disaffected Chavists and the opposition."

Aware of the popular mood, Maduro on Saturday promised an "economic revolution" if re-elected, while Falcon promised to dollarize the economy, return companies expropriated by Chavez, and allow humanitarian aid, something the president rejects.

A man walks past graffiti reading "I Don't Vote", in Caracas on the eve of the presidential election play

A man walks past graffiti reading "I Don't Vote", in Caracas on the eve of the presidential election

(AFP)

Some 20.5 million people are eligible to vote in a single-round election to choose a president for a six-year term that will begin in January 2019.

Presidential elections are traditionally held in December, but they were moved up this year by the country's all-powerful and pro-government Constituent Assembly, catching the divided and weakened opposition off-guard.

The Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) opposition coalition, increasingly pinning its hopes for change on outside pressure forcing the socialists to remove Maduro, has won support from the United States, the European Union and 14 countries of the Lima Group who have called for the vote to be postponed.

A man looks for his names moments before casting his vote at a polling station during presidential elections in Barquisimeto on May 20, 2018 play

A man looks for his names moments before casting his vote at a polling station during presidential elections in Barquisimeto on May 20, 2018

(AFP)

Maduro is accused of undermining democracy, usurping the power of the opposition-dominated legislature by replacing it with his Constituent Assembly, and cracking down hard on the opposition. Protests in 2017, still fresh in the collective memory, left around 125 dead.

The MUD's most popular leaders have been sidelined or detained, the boycott their only remaining weapon.

Washington has dismissed the vote as a "sham" to keep Maduro in power, and has slapped sanctions on Caracas in a push to isolate his regime.

Despite holding the world's largest oil reserves, the country faces ruin, with the IMF citing a drop of 45.0 percent in GDP since Maduro took over in 2013.

The crippled oil industry lacks investment and its assets are increasingly prey to debt settlements as the country defaults.

And worse, the US threatens an oil embargo on top of the sanctions that have hit Venezuela's efforts to renegotiate its debt.

Venezuelans queue outside a polling station as they wait to cast their vote during the presidential elections in Caracas on May 20, 2018 play

Venezuelans queue outside a polling station as they wait to cast their vote during the presidential elections in Caracas on May 20, 2018

(AFP)

"The most likely scenario is greater international isolation and economic deterioration," said Diego Moya-Ocampos of IHS Markit analysts.

"The key factors will be the economy and the army," added US analyst Michael Shifter. "The country is a powder keg and something could provoke unrest that would be difficult to contain."

Polls opened at 6 am (1000 GMT) and are scheduled to close at 6 pm (2200 GMT). Some 30,000 police and armed forces personnel were deployed to maintain security.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

EuroVision: "Isreali's Netta jacked my chicken dab style" - Swiss artist Naz B Claims EuroVision "Isreali's Netta jacked my chicken dab style" - Swiss artist Naz B Claims
In Madagascar: Tackling the business of targeted kidnappings In Madagascar Tackling the business of targeted kidnappings
In Syria: Rehab centre seeks to tame 'caliphate cubs' In Syria Rehab centre seeks to tame 'caliphate cubs'
In Pakistan: Wrongful imprisonment sheds light on slow justice In Pakistan Wrongful imprisonment sheds light on slow justice
Ramadan: To fast or not? Free of IS, Syrians in Raqa mark relaxed Ramadan To fast or not? Free of IS, Syrians in Raqa mark relaxed
Beijing: US, China agree to abandon trade war Beijing US, China agree to abandon trade war

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Cuba Airliner crashes on takeoff from Havanabullet
2 In Miami-Dade Florida police shoot gunman at Trump-owned golf resortbullet
3 Prince Harry The troubled playboy grows upbullet
4 Timna Valley Israel builds 'missile net' on border to protect airportbullet
5 Ebola DR Congo reports 3 new casesbullet
6 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new...bullet
7 Cuba Plane Crash 'The explosion shook everything' - Witnessesbullet
8 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
9 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
10 In Mexico Presidential frontrunner vows to hit back at...bullet

Related Articles

Venezuela Country opposition figures end jail protest
In Venezuela Prison riot leaves 11 dead: rights group
World Falcon cuts divisive figure in Venezuela's election
In Venezuela Country opposition figures in jail protest
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela's leader seeks N.Korea-style talks with US
Nicolas Maduro Maduro brushes off risk of new sanctions after Sunday's vote
Venezuela Sanctions to intervention - US options after country's 'sham' vote
Red Cross 1 million people enter Colombia amid Venezuela crisis
Nicolas Maduro US to push to isolate Venezuela until country's president leaves power

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
5 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

Santa Fe High School baseball team players warm up before a game, just one day after several of their classmates were murdered in a shooting at their Texas school
In Texas Students take solace in baseball after school shooting
Trump and Moon have agreed to "work closely" to ensure the US President's meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un is a success
Trump US president, Moon discuss N. Korea's threat to scrap summit
An activist attends a rally outside the presidential palace in Jakarta, demanding justice for their children's deaths
In Indonesia Parents wait for justice 20 years after Suharto's fall
A first batch of Islamic State group fighters left their final stronghold in Syria's capital under a deal struck after weeks of fierce combat, a monitor said
Islamic State First fighters evacuate south Damascus: monitor