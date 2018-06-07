Home > News > World >

Verdict due in Stockholm truck attack terrorism trial


In Sweeden Verdict due in Stockholm truck attack terrorism trial

A Stockholm district court is to announce Thursday its verdict against a rejected asylum seeker from Uzbekistan accused of terrorism for barrelling a stolen beer truck down a pedestrian street in April 2017, killing five people.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Three Swedes, including an 11-year-old girl, a 41-year-old British man and a 31-year-old Belgian woman were killed when Rakhmat Akilov ploughed into them in a truck play

Three Swedes, including an 11-year-old girl, a 41-year-old British man and a 31-year-old Belgian woman were killed when Rakhmat Akilov ploughed into them in a truck

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Stockholm district court is to announce Thursday its verdict against a rejected asylum seeker from Uzbekistan accused of terrorism for barrelling a stolen beer truck down a pedestrian street in April 2017, killing five people.

Rakhmat Akilov, 40, who swore allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) group on the eve of his attack, told the court during his trial that IS members had given him the green light on encrypted chat sites to carry out a suicide attack in the Swedish capital.

However, the jihadist organisation never claimed responsibility for the assault.

During his almost three-month trial, Akilov expressed no remorse. His gaze often remained empty, even when photographs and footage of the bloody carnage of his April 7, 2017 attack were projected onto a large screen in the courtroom.

Three Swedes, including an 11-year-old girl, as well as a 41-year-old British man and a 31-year-old Belgian woman were killed. Ten more were injured.

"It's Allah who will decide if we acted rightly or wrongly," Akilov told the court.

After swerving the truck wildly to hit as many people as possible, Akilov's rampage ended when the truck smashed into the facade of a large department store.

An explosive device -- made up of five gas canisters and nails -- didn't explode as planned and caused fire damage only to the truck.

Akilov fled the scene, running into a nearby metro station, and was arrested several hours later from public transport video surveillance images and eyewitness reports.

He confessed almost immediately to the crime, which occurred at a politically-sensitive time as Sweden grappled with the aftermath of having taken in more migrants per capita than any other country in Europe.

The Scandinavian country has registered 400,000 asylum applications since 2012 -- or one for every 25 inhabitants, a record in Europe -- with a peak of 162,000 applications in 2015.

Motive: Avenge IS dead

The prosecution has called for Akilov to be found guilty of terrorism, seeking a life sentence to be followed by his expulsion play

The prosecution has called for Akilov to be found guilty of terrorism, seeking a life sentence to be followed by his expulsion

(TT News Agency/AFP/File)

The verdict is due at 1:00 pm (1100 GMT) and the prosecution has called for Akilov to be found guilty of terrorism, seeking a life sentence to be followed by his expulsion.

Inmates serving life sentences in Sweden stay behind bars for an average of 16 years.

Investigators found text messages on Akilov's cell phone with contacts identified only by pseudonyms, and whom Akilov said were high-ranking members of IS or the "Islamic caliphate" declared in parts of Iraq and Syria.

Investigators have not been able to uncover the contacts' true identities. Swedish intelligence agency Sapo meanwhile continues to investigate on its end.

While the text messages indicated Akilov consulted with his contacts on how to carry out his attack, prosecutors have insisted that he acted alone.

He told the court his motive was to pressure "Sweden to end its participation in the fight against the caliphate, to stop sending its soldiers to war zones."

"I did this because my heart and my soul aches for those who have suffered from the bombings of the NATO coalition," Akilov said.

Sweden, a non-NATO member, has around 70 military personnel based mainly in northern Iraq to provide training as part of the US-led coalition against IS.

Prosecutors claim Akilov's intention was also to "spread fear among the population".

He told the court he had planned to die as a martyr and did not expect to survive the attack.

The assault mirrored other truck attacks in 2016 that left scores dead, one in Nice, southern France, the other in Berlin. Those were however claimed by IS.

After arriving in Sweden in 2014, on the cusp of a huge wave of migration to Europe, Akilov's application for residency was rejected in June 2016.

He later went underground to avoid expulsion and worked odd jobs in construction.

The father of four, who drank alcohol and used drugs according to colleagues and acquaintances, lived alone in Sweden. His wife and children stayed behind in Uzbekistan.

After the attack, Swedish authorities were heavily criticised for failing to locate Akilov and expel him.

While the government has since adopted a series of measures aimed at ensuring that rejected asylum seekers really do leave Sweden, only 1,000 of 3,000 who were definitively rejected actually left the country in the first three months of 2018.

Security and immigration are two of the main themes dominating Sweden's general election campaign ahead of a September 9 vote.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

South Africa's DIY diamond miners emerge from the shadows South Africa's DIY diamond miners emerge from the shadows
In North Korea: Lessons in loathing at museum to 'US atrocity' In North Korea Lessons in loathing at museum to 'US atrocity'
In Turkey: Erdogan facing genuine challenge in polls In Turkey Erdogan facing genuine challenge in polls
In Turkey: Turks look to alternative media as news landscape shrinks In Turkey Turks look to alternative media as news landscape shrinks
Bayer-Monsanto: Pharmaceutical merger creates agrichemical juggernaut Bayer-Monsanto Pharmaceutical merger creates agrichemical juggernaut
Bangladesh: Country defends drug war as murder claims surface Bangladesh Country defends drug war as murder claims surface

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Lotte World Tower 'French Spiderman' foiled in Seoul skyscraper attemptbullet
3 In Central Africa DR Congo crisis stirs concernsbullet
4 Maximum Security Apple touts privacy features of new operating systemsbullet
5 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
6 Mobile Upgrade From beep to boom: Europe hears call of Chinese...bullet
7 Brendan Greaves 'Look Away': Songwriter sued over Chicago hitbullet
8 In Nicaragua 'Human tragedy' of violence claims 121 lives:...bullet
9 Water is life Ivory Coast city struggles with crippling...bullet
10 Omar al-Bashir Sudanese president offers hosting talks...bullet

Related Articles

In Central Africa DR Congo crisis stirs concerns
Brendan Greaves 'Look Away': Songwriter sued over Chicago hit
Abortion UK court set to rule on Northern Ireland law
Daniel Ortega Rights group says 121 dead in weeks of Nicaragua protests
In Lahore Abducted British-Pakistani activist freed - family
Omar al-Bashir Sudanese president offers hosting talks between S.Sudan rivals
Trump US defends Berlin ambassador's right to comment
In Guatemala Death toll rises to 73 after strong explosion
In Tunisia Death toll from migrant shipwreck rises to 52
Martin Griffiths UN envoy 'concerned' by fate of key Yemen port

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising...bullet
7 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
8 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet

World

French Ecology Minister Nicolas Hulot has said he will remain in President Emmanuel Macron's cabinet, despite a series of moves seen as setbacks to his environmental agenda
Emmanuel Macron France president's environmental record under fire as critics tally 'retreats'
Sri Lankan authorities temporarily blocked Facebook in March as incendiary posts by Buddhist hardliners fanned religious violence that left three people dead
In Sri Lanka Facebook staff to learn Sinhala insults after riots
Pro-choice supporters held a rally in Belfast on May 28, days after the Republic of Ireland's historic vote to overturn its abortion ban
In Britain Northern Ireland awaits landmark abortion ruling
Chinese tourists take pictures on Dandong's Broken Bridge, which links China with North Korea over the Yalu River
Summit China's gateway to N. Korea pins hopes on Kim-Trump meeting