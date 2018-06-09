Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Vienna being discussed as host for Putin-Trump summit: Kremlin


In Kremlin Vienna being discussed as host for Putin-Trump summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed during a visit to Austria this week the possibility of Vienna playing host to a summit with his US counterpart Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
There has been discussion about holding a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Vienna play

There has been discussion about holding a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Vienna

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed during a visit to Austria this week the possibility of Vienna playing host to a summit with his US counterpart Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday.

"It was mentioned that Vienna could be such a city" Peskov was quoted as saying by the RIA Novosti state news agency after being asked if Putin discussed whether the city could hold such a meeting when he met with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Tuesday.

Peskov's comments come a day after Trump called for Russia to be readmitted to the group of the world's leading nations, known as the G7, a step that would end Russia's international isolation over its 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Speaking from China where Putin was attending a regional security summit, Peskov said that in their last telephone conversation on March 20 the Russian and US leaders had also mentioned possibly meeting in Vienna.

"You know, the two presidents discussed the necessity of holding such a meeting in their last telephone call. Including that Vienna could be such a city" for the summit, said Peskov.

He added, however, that no concrete agreements have been reached and no concrete discussions were underway.

Under the conservative Kurz, Austria has strived to act as a mediator between Russia and the West.

While the EU-state imposed sanctions on Russia over Crimea along with the rest of the bloc, Austria did not expel Russian diplomats like other Western nations following the March poisoning of a Russian former double agent and his daughter in Britain, an attack London has accused Moscow of being behind.

"We have continued our cooperation even during difficult times," Kurz said after his talks with Putin on Tuesday.

Putin said in a Russian television interview that a meeting with Trump would be "useful."

"Dialogue may prove to be constructive," he said in the interview, the full version of which was released on Saturday.

He added that Russia was ready to "develop, deepen and normalise ties with the United States," noting that the next move was for Washington to make.

Putin indicated that he did not like "a lot" of the US authorities' decisions but praised Trump for his consistency.

"Trump fulfils his pre-election promises," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Naruhito: Japan's emperor-to-be celebrates wedding anniversary Naruhito Japan's emperor-to-be celebrates wedding anniversary
Donald Trump: Allies bid to paper over cracks at fractious G7 summit Donald Trump Allies bid to paper over cracks at fractious G7 summit
In China: US fears of 'mystery weapon' revived by new diplomat cases In China US fears of 'mystery weapon' revived by new diplomat cases
In Pakistan: Army denies abducting British activist In Pakistan Army denies abducting British activist
In Afghanistan: Taliban agrees to unprecedented Eid ceasefire with forces In Afghanistan Taliban agrees to unprecedented Eid ceasefire with forces
In Germany: Suspect 'confesses' to murder after Iraq arrest In Germany Suspect 'confesses' to murder after Iraq arrest

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In Germany Iraqi murder suspect's escape sparks outragebullet
2 Anthony Bourdain Celebrity chef, food critic dead at 61 - CNNbullet
3 In Kabul NATO, US hope Afghan ceasefire leads to peace breakthroughbullet
4 In Somali US military says no civilians killed in raidbullet
5 In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosquesbullet
6 Donald Trump Allies bid to paper over cracks at fractious G7...bullet
7 In Helsinki Top US, Russian military brass to meetbullet
8 In Nicaragua Country talks on hold as student becomes...bullet
9 Daniel Ortega President, bishops set for talks on ending...bullet
10 Mugabe Memorable quotes of sacked Zimbabwe President'sbullet

Related Articles

Vladimir Putin Dialogue with Trump could be 'constructive'
Football Putin welcomes teams and supporters to World Cup
Xi Jinping Chinese president, Putin meet as US tensions brings them closer
Volodymyr Groysman Ukraine PM seeks to sack anti-corruption finance minister
Football Putin demands more from Russia ahead of World Cup
Football Ukrainians urged not to travel to Russia for World Cup over safety risks
Football Isolated Russia aims to bring football to the fore at World Cup
In Russia Superstar Gergiev makes no apologies for singing Putin's praises
Putin Russia wants 'united and prosperous EU' - President says

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

After arriving to the Stockholm district court early Friday, Swedish PM Stefan Lofven denied having any knowledge of bribes related to the Brazil arms deal but admitted to having promoted the sale of the Swedish aircraft before he was prime minister
Stefan Lofven Swedish PM testifies in court over war jets sale in Brazil
Iranian vice president Massoumeh Ebtekar has said that Tehran "cannot wait forever" for the confirmation of the 2015 nuclear accord
Nuclear Accord Iran 'cannot wait forever' for confirmation of 2015 deal
Far-left party Podemos leader, Pablo Iglesias, ha warned Spain's new Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez not to forget he needed the votes of other parties to oust the conservatives and take power
Pedro Sanchez Far-left Podemos accuses Spain's new PM of 'arrogance'
Protesters march in Quebec City as the G7 Summit gets underway.
In Canadian Anti-G7 protest thwarted by rogue balloon cam