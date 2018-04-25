Home > News > World >

Vincent Bollore detained over alleged corruption in Africa


Vincent Bollore French billionaire businessman detained over alleged corruption in Africa

The police questioned Bollore over his group's acquisition of rights to operate ports in Africa, legal sources told AFP.

  • Published:
Vincent Bollore detained over alleged corruption in Africa play

Vivendi chairman Vincent Bollore is being investigated for alleged market manipulation

(AFP)
French billionaire, Vincent Bollore, was on Tuesday, April 24, detained near Paris over alleged corruption in West Africa.

The police questioned  Bollore over his group's acquisition of rights to operate ports in Africa, legal sources told AFP.

The business tycoon, who only a few days ago  stepped down as chairman of media giant Vivendi, was allegedly involved in  corrupt business practices in the African countries, including Nigeria, where he owns transport and logistics businesses that boasts of 25,000 employees.

The 66-year-old CEO of the Bollore Group, which also has interests in construction, media, advertising and shipping, was taken into custody as part of an investigation into the group’s management of Lome port in Togo and Conakry port in Guinea, reports said.

Shares in his holding company Groupe Bollore SA fell around six percent on the news of his police interrogation, while shares in Vivendi also fell around one percent.

Local press reported that Bollore was being quizzed in Nanterre, on the western outskirts of Paris.

But Bollore group as a company denied any wrongdoing.

"The Bollore group formally denies that its subsidiary at the time SDV Afrique is guilty of any irregularities," said a statement later sent to AFP.

