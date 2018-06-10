Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Nicaragua violence rages as prospect of crisis talks hangs in limbo


In Nicaragua Violence rages as prospect of crisis talks hangs in limbo

Masaya, a city battling at the front lines of Nicaragua's heated anti-government protests, once again became the scene of fierce street battles that a rights group said saw one man die of a bullet wound to the heart.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
An anti-government demonstrator fires a homemade mortar during clashes with riot police at a barricade in the town of Masaya play

An anti-government demonstrator fires a homemade mortar during clashes with riot police at a barricade in the town of Masaya

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Masaya, a city battling at the front lines of Nicaragua's heated anti-government protests, once again became the scene of fierce street battles that a rights group said saw one man die of a bullet wound to the heart.

Firearm bursts rang out on Saturday in the city home to 100,000 people, where riots that started midday grew increasingly violent as masked demonstrators wielding homemade mortars and slingshots fought to fend off armed security forces.

Alvaro Leiva, head of the Nicaraguan Association for the Protection of Human Rights (ANPDH), said at least one sexagenarian had died after a bullet struck his heart.

Leiva said the gunman was a sniper -- implying a member of Ortega's security forces or government-backed vigilantes.

The mortal wound came hours after the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (CENIDH) had raised to 137 the death toll in the Central American country, where demonstrations demanding President Daniel Ortega's ouster have raged since April 18.

At least two people had died in violent protests overnight, the CENIDH told AFP, one in the northern city of Jinotega and another in Managua.

Leiva said conditions were growing increasingly grave "because we are talking about crossfire, not tear gas or rubber bullets."

An anti-government demonstrator holding a homemade mortar uses a slingshot during clashes with riot police at a barricade in the town of Masaya, a flashpoint city of anti-government protests demanding President Ortega's ouster play

An anti-government demonstrator holding a homemade mortar uses a slingshot during clashes with riot police at a barricade in the town of Masaya, a flashpoint city of anti-government protests demanding President Ortega's ouster

(AFP)

"The situation in this moment in Nicaragua is a crisis," he said. "We are asking the world to pay attention to Masaya."

The city just outside of the capital -- known before for its tree-lined streets, traditional crafts and nearby volcano of the same name -- has taken on the appearance of a war zone.

Demonstrators, many of them young men, huddled Saturday behind barricades constructed from cobblestones, felled trees and sheet metal, the ground littered with broken glass and spikes to further guarantee no cars would pass.

"We are fighting here because of the massacre of many people, the death of many children," one protestor told AFP, saying he's been actively demonstrating in Masaya for 15 days.

"We can say that between the government and the police, the police are supposed to protect the people," he said. "They're the ones who are shooting bullets at us."

No political will

The young man who died in Jinotega was killed during an armed attack on protesters who were guarding a road barricade intended to keep security forces back, according to student organizers.

"Paramilitaries linked to the government gunned down boys who were fighting in the streets for liberty and democracy," said a statement from the city's student movement, calling it "a night of terror."

Masaya -- a city known before for its tree-lined streets, traditional crafts and nearby volcano of the same name -- has taken on the appearance of a war zone play

Masaya -- a city known before for its tree-lined streets, traditional crafts and nearby volcano of the same name -- has taken on the appearance of a war zone

(AFP)

In Managua, a young motorcyclist died from a bullet to the neck after two armed men aboard motorcycles chased and shot him, according to local press.

Demonstrators continued to block roads throughout Nicaragua as part of the mass protests demanding the removal of Ortega, a former guerrilla who has held office for 11 years but who faces increasing opposition, even from onetime allies.

"Unfortunately they still aren't showing political will -- they continue to kill people," one student leader, Victor Cuadras, told journalists upon landing in Managua after a trip to Washington.

"They shed blood yesterday and early today," he said of Ortega's ruling Sandinista party.

At 'war'

The crackdown was triggered by relatively minor demonstrations against pension cuts that mushroomed into mass protests against Ortega, who first came to power in 1979 as the head of a communist junta following the overthrow of dictator Anastasio Somoza.

A major force in Nicaraguan politics over the past four decades, Ortega slipped out of power in 1990 but retook the presidency in 2006.

Now in his third consecutive term, he is expected to remain as the country's leader until 2022. A key demand of protestors is to expedite that election.

The country's influential Catholic bishops met Thursday with Ortega to discuss a plan to reboot talks aimed at quelling the crisis, presenting to the leftist leader "the pain and anguish of people who have suffered in recent weeks."

Silvio Jose Baez, the auxiliary bishop of Managua, said Ortega "asked us for a period of reflection to give us an answer, which we asked he give us in writing" -- after which they will consider the feasibility of reviving negotiations.

Demonstrators, many of them young men, huddled Saturday behind barricades constructed from cobblestones, felled trees and sheet metal, the ground littered with broken glass and spikes to further guarantee no cars would pass play

Demonstrators, many of them young men, huddled Saturday behind barricades constructed from cobblestones, felled trees and sheet metal, the ground littered with broken glass and spikes to further guarantee no cars would pass

(AFP)

But amid that administrative back-and-forth the situation continues to spiral out of control, activists and rights groups say.

For young people fighting in Masaya, the conflict will not end until Ortega is gone.

"We are in a war with the government," a protestor there said, a black T-shirt veiling his face and leaving his eyes barely visible beneath a black cap.

"We will be free," he said. "This government will go."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Turkish president denounces Austrian decision to close mosques Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president denounces Austrian decision to close mosques
Vladimir Putin: Russian president says 'premature' to divulge detail of Ukraine prisoner swap Vladimir Putin Russian president says 'premature' to divulge detail of Ukraine prisoner swap
France: G7: 'Fits of anger' cannot dictate international cooperation France G7: 'Fits of anger' cannot dictate international cooperation
In Brazil: Jailed Lula still way ahead presidential poll In Brazil Jailed Lula still way ahead presidential poll
In America: US jobs bonanza all but ensures Fed rate hike in June In America US jobs bonanza all but ensures Fed rate hike in June
In US: Despite Trump deal, China's ZTE, Huawei to face closed doors in market In US Despite Trump deal, China's ZTE, Huawei to face closed doors in market

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Anthony Bourdain Celebrity chef, food critic dead at 61 - CNNbullet
2 In Somali US military says no civilians killed in raidbullet
3 In Kabul NATO, US hope Afghan ceasefire leads to peace breakthroughbullet
4 In Vietnam Trophy hunting: World Cup replicas selling fastbullet
5 Donald Trump Allies bid to paper over cracks at fractious G7 summitbullet
6 In Nicaragua Country talks on hold as student becomes 135th...bullet
7 In United States Blockbuster antitrust trial impact to go...bullet
8 In Gaza 3 killed by Israeli fire on border: new ministry tollbullet
9 In Germany Suspect 'confesses' to murder after Iraq arrestbullet
10 Mugabe Memorable quotes of sacked Zimbabwe President'sbullet

Related Articles

Donald Trump US president widens the cracks in world order's foundations
In Nicaragua Country talks on hold as student becomes 135th victim of violence
Daniel Ortega President, bishops set for talks on ending Nicaragua violence
In Nicaragua Masaya, the front line in violence
In Nicaragua 'Human tragedy' of violence claims 121 lives: rights group
Daniel Ortega Rights group says 121 dead in weeks of Nicaragua protests
OAS US pushes for Venezuela to be suspended from club
In Nicaragua Pope Francis calls for dialogue
In Nicaragua New violence kills six, including American

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after 'shitholes'...bullet

World

Putin said "many" countries including Austria were keen to help in organising such a US-Russia summit
Vladimir Putin Russian president says ready to meet Trump 'as soon as' Washington is ready
Ranch hands drive cattle to a new pasture against the backdrop of hills covered in wildflowers in April 2017 in Taft, California; the farming industry is bolstering outreach efforts amid a surge in suicides across the US
In United States Farm belt tries to head off another surge in suicides
The small management team at the training centre has resorted to drumming up its own income to keep things ticking over
In Eastern Iraq A small town builds weightlifting champions
Discussions in Singapore will centre on North Korea's nuclear arsenal and how far Pyongyang is willing to go to meet US demands that it be permanently dismantled
In Singapore A nuclear-powered summit