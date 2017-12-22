Home > News > World >

Vladimir Putin :  Russian President slams 'aggressive' new US defence strategy


Vladimir Putin Russian President slams 'aggressive' new US defence strategy

Moscow has said the US Patriot missile system in Poland and Romania could be tailored to shoot missiles at Russia.

  • Published:
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attend a meeting of Russia's top military brass in Balashikha outside Moscow play

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attend a meeting of Russia's top military brass in Balashikha outside Moscow

(SPUTNIK/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday described the new defence strategy unveiled by US counterpart Donald Trump as "aggressive," saying Moscow would take that into account in its own actions.

But he said that although Russia must strive to develop a new and modern army it would not be drawn into a new arms race or aspire to be a "world policeman" and instead be creative.

Speaking to an assembly of Russia's top military brass, Putin slammed the National Security Strategy unveiled earlier this week by Donald Trump, and condemned "offensive" NATO activity in Europe.

"In diplomatic terms, it has an obviously offensive character, and if we were to use military language, it is obviously aggressive," Putin said of the 'America First' strategy. "We must take this into account during our practical work."

"Let's call things by their name, concerning Europe, infrastructure being created there is offensive infrastructure," he said.

He accused the US of violating the Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty dating from 1987 which eliminated all nuclear and conventional missiles with short and intermediate range.

Moscow has said the US Patriot missile system in Poland and Romania could be tailored to shoot missiles at Russia. Washington has also accused Moscow of violating the treaty.

"Launching systems for air defence missiles can become systems for intermediate range cruise missiles at any moment," Putin said. "The US is on its way to destroying the INF treaty."

"We have the sovereign right to react adequately and timely to such potential threats," Putin said, asking the senior officers to adapt Russia's strategy if needed.

The Kremlin previously denounced the "imperialist character" of the US strategy, which accused Moscow of aiming to "weaken US influence in the world and divide us from our allies and partners" while calling Moscow's nuclear arsenal an "existential threat."

'Peaceloving foreign policy'

Although Russia's military budget is just a fraction of that of the Pentagon's, Putin said it will continue developing new technology and even strive to be a leader in some areas in order to ensure its interests in the world are protected.

"Russia must be among the leading countries, and in some areas the absolute leader, when it comes to building a new-generation army," Putin said. "This is important to ensure our sovereignty."

"We must follow the change in the world's balance of power, first and foremost near Russia's borders... and in Europe, where NATO infrastructure is being built up quickly."

Russia spent more than four percent of GDP on its military last year, but Putin said this share will decrease in the future.

Defense Minister Shoigu said Russia's military budget in 2018 will amount to 2.8 percent of GDP at $46 billion -- just a fraction of the $700 billion budgeted by the United States.

Shoigu added that NATO has increased its presence near Russia's western frontier in Europe threefold since 2012 and has held twice as many exercises in 2017 compared with 2014.

"The question is, can we be self-sufficient in these conditions and with such capacities... can we ensure our country's defences?" Putin asked.

To get the most from its military investment, Putin said Russia will "rely on our brains" and refrain from building "endless numbers of bases around the world."

"We will not be sucked into a senseless arms race that would deplete our economy," he said, adding that Russia's military budget is based on its "peaceloving foreign policy."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Brazil: President's pardons ignite corruption row In Brazil President's pardons ignite corruption row
George Weah: Former football star rallies Liberia faithful ahead of Dec 26 vote George Weah Former football star rallies Liberia faithful ahead of Dec 26 vote
United States: Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed' United States Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed'
London Zoo Fire: Inferno kills aardvark, meerkats missing London Zoo Fire Inferno kills aardvark, meerkats missing
In Zimbabwe: Ex-army chief named ruling party Vice President In Zimbabwe Ex-army chief named ruling party Vice President
In Angola: Fuel shortage in oil-rich tests new president In Angola Fuel shortage in oil-rich tests new president

Recommended Videos

Economies: Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing
Governments Owing: 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt
Power: Oldest African presidents Power Oldest African presidents



Top Articles

1 UN Nigeria, others vote 128-9 to reject US decision on Jerusalembullet
2 Pedro Pablo Kuczynski Peru president, accused of graft, survives...bullet
3 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM rejects Jerusalem vote at UN 'house of...bullet
4 Mugabe Memorable quotes of sacked Zimbabwe President'sbullet
5 Kim Jong-Un With North Korea missile reach global, focus falls...bullet
6 Evolution No single 'out of Africa' migration for humansbullet
7 In Greece Bomb explodes outside Greek court, no casualtiesbullet
8 Donald Trump US vetoes UN resolution rejecting President's...bullet
9 Angela Merkel Germany calls for 'dialogue and...bullet
10 In Sudan Russia to build nuclear power plantbullet

Related Articles

Syria Major powers seek to hold Sochi congress for country in late January
In Sudan Russia to build nuclear power plant
Boris Johnson Britain's foreign minister makes first Russia visit in 5 years
In Syria Opposition urges Russia to push Damascus over peace settlement
Syria New peace talks on country begin in the Kazakh capital
Donald Trump US President's year of shattered norms leaves world on edge
Russia-Turkey Year after envoy's murder, countries tie flourish
Arseny Roginsky Founder of Russia's top rights group dies

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
3 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet

World

Fighting between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists, who hold parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, has killed more than 10,000 people since April 2014
Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron Leaders of Germany and France call for 'peaceful settlement' in eastern Ukraine
London Fire Brigade firefighters control a fire that broke out at a cafe and shop at London Zoo in London on December 23, 2017
In London Fire at Zoo, one aardvark missing
An activist posing as a murder victim lies on the ground during a demonstration in Ciudad Juarez against the approval of a new internal security law that would formalize the military's role in domestic security
In Mexico 2017 was country's most violent year in two decades: officials
Head of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov has been criticised for "revision" of the role of Soviet-era secret police
In Russia Scientists slam security chief for Stalin purge comments