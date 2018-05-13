Home > News > World >

VW 'contests' report boss knew of diesel cheating risk


Volkswagen German carmaker 'contests' report boss knew of diesel cheating risk

German carmaker Volkswagen rejected Sunday a report that chief executive Herbert Diess knew of the financial risks from the firm's massive diesel cheating earlier than he has so far acknowledged.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Volkswagen rejects allegations that its CEO Herbert Diess had been briefed about the diesel cheating almost a month before the firm admitted to the scam play

Volkswagen rejects allegations that its CEO Herbert Diess had been briefed about the diesel cheating almost a month before the firm admitted to the scam

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

German carmaker Volkswagen rejected Sunday a report that chief executive Herbert Diess knew of the financial risks from the firm's massive diesel cheating earlier than he has so far acknowledged.

Oliver Schmidt, a former VW manager jailed in the US over dieselgate, told the FBI he had briefed Diess and other executives about the cheating and the potential financial consequences on August 25, 2015, German weekly Bild am Sonntag (BamS) reported.

That was almost one month before the group's public admission on September 18 that it installed "defeat devices" -- shorthand for a physical or software system that makes a vehicle appear less polluting under test conditions compared with real on-road driving -- into 11 million cars worldwide.

There have been conflicting reports in German and international media about which executives knew what and when in the hectic final weeks before Volkswagen came clean about diesel cheating.

A clear timeline is vital to legal cases in which shareholders are trying to claw back cash they lost when the group's share price slumped in the days after the scandal broke, as board members have a duty to inform investors of potential financial harm to their company in a timely fashion.

A Volkswagen spokesman on Sunday highlighted its defence in a 9.0-billion-euro ($10.8 billion) German legal case brought by shareholders, in which it "contests" Schmidt's claim to have briefed then-chief executive Martin Winterkorn, Diess and others about looming fines of $18.5 billion on August 25.

"In this meeting, the threat of imminent or concrete fines... was not discussed," the document reads.

"Insofar as Mr Schmidt is supposed to have mentioned the legal maximum punishments, he did not say that concrete fines of this amount should be expected," it adds, saying executives still hoped at the time to find a "consensual solution" with US authorities.

Diesel cheating by the world's largest carmaker has so far cost it more than 25 billion euros in buybacks, fines and compensation, and the company remains mired in legal woes at home and abroad.

According to German media reports last week, VW boss Diess won assurances from US authorities that he is free to travel to the US and elsewhere and that they would inform him in advance if he were to be charged or if any arrest warrants against him were issued.

Volkswagen declined at the time to comment on the reports.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Indonesia: Deadly church suicide bombings committed by one family In Indonesia Deadly church suicide bombings committed by one family
In Indonesia: Church attacks kill at least two, 13 injured: police In Indonesia Church attacks kill at least two, 13 injured: police
In Sierra Leone: 1 killed, 20 injured in stampede at presidential inauguration In Sierra Leone 1 killed, 20 injured in stampede at presidential inauguration
In Libya: More than 70 rescued off coast In Libya More than 70 rescued off coast
In Australia: Grandfather planned family murder-suicide: father In Australia Grandfather planned family murder-suicide: father
In Afghan: At least nine dead as bomb, gun battle rages In Afghan At least nine dead as bomb, gun battle rages

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
2 In Zamfara Army ambush bandits, kill 3bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 In Belgium Saudi-financed mosques teach hatred of Jews, gays: reportbullet
5 In Damascus Syria fight against IS stalls, dozens dead: monitorbullet
6 In South Africa Imam dead in mosque attack, 2 others injuredbullet
7 East Timor Country votes after tense campaignbullet
8 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
9 Mugabe Memorable quotes of sacked Zimbabwe President'sbullet
10 In China Didi suspends car-pool service after...bullet

Related Articles

Tech Didi and Volkswagen partner to develop a 'purpose-built' fleet and scale up autonomous driving capabilities
Finance The German auto industry could be the biggest loser in a US-EU trade war
Finance The German auto industry could be the biggest loser in a US-EU trade war
Finance These 10 electric SUVs will take on Tesla's Model X
Finance BMW just unveiled a sleek electric SUV that will take on Tesla's Model X
Tech 21 hot cars at the 2018 Beijing Auto Show
In Germany Court tries Vietnam man over 'cold war-style' abduction
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, UBS, AAPL, DB)
Finance Porsche officials have been charged with doctoring emissions results to make cars meet Korea’s environmental standards
In Germany Police raid Porsche execs in diesel probe

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet

World

Ismail Haniya, head of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, delivers a speech in Gaza City on April 30, 2018
Gaza Hamas leader heads to Cairo ahead of protests
Actress Behnaz Jafari (R) cries next to Iranian actress Marziyeh Rezaei at the Cannes premiere of "Three Faces" by barred Iran's Jafari Panahi
In Iran Barred director gets standing Cannes ovation
A general view of the Iranian parliament building in Tehran on June 8, 2017, one day after an attack on the complex
Iran Government sentences eight alleged IS members to death
South African photojournalist Sam Nzima points to his photo illustrating the brutality of the apartheid regime, showing Hector Pieterson carried by a fellow schoolboy after police gunned him down in Soweto in 1976
In South Africa Lensman who took iconic Soweto uprising photo dies