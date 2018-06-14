Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Watchdog faults Comey over 2016 Clinton probe, but says no bias


Hillary Clinton Watchdog faults Comey over 2016 probe, but says no bias

A Justice Department report gave US President Donald Trump new ammunition Thursday in his fight against investigators when it called former FBI director James Comey "insubordinate" in his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton in 2016.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The long-awaited report found no fault in the decision announced by James Comey in July 2016 that Hillary Clinton should not face prosecution for mishandling of classified emails play

The long-awaited report found no fault in the decision announced by James Comey in July 2016 that Hillary Clinton should not face prosecution for mishandling of classified emails

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Justice Department report gave US President Donald Trump new ammunition Thursday in his fight against investigators when it called former FBI director James Comey "insubordinate" in his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The department's internal watchdog found no evidence of political bias in the Clinton email probe, which shook the election campaign's dynamics and may have influenced her defeat.

But Comey and the FBI were heavily faulted, with Comey, a strong critic of Trump, seen as repeatedly skirting agency rules and procedures, and two FBI agents under him showing in personal messages a "willingness to take official action to impact" Trump's chances in the election.

"Although we acknowledge that Comey faced a difficult situation with unattractive choices, in proceeding as he did, we concluded that Comey made a serious error of judgment," the report said of one key moment in the Clinton probe.

Even so, the Justice Department's Inspector General found no fault in the ultimate decision announced by Comey on July 5, 2016 that Clinton should not face prosecution for placing classified materials on her personal email server while she was secretary of state.

"We found no evidence that the conclusions by the prosecutors were affected by bias or other improper considerations," it said.

"Rather, we determined that they were based on the prosecutors' assessment of the facts, the law, and past department practice."

The long-awaited report reviewed one of the most controversial chapters of the 2016 election battle between the Republican Trump and his Democratic rival Clinton.

'No prosecutable case'

In the middle of the campaign Comey announced Clinton would not be prosecuted -- an announcement that would have normally been handled by the attorney general and drew heavy criticism of Comey.

Then, 12 days before the November 8 election, Comey reopened the investigation, after new evidence surfaced. And he closed it again after the evidence proved to be inconsequential.

Trump has repeatedly said a biased Justice Department and FBI let Clinton off easily, and he made "lock her up" a chant in his election rallies.

After becoming president, Trump fired Comey in March 2017.

Since then he has sought to tarnish Comey's reputation, in the expectation that Comey could be a witness against Trump in a possible obstruction of justice probe by the Russia case Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

In a column Comey published in the New York Times just after the report's release, Comey said he did not agree with all of the conclusions but praised its "professionalism".

"The inspector general's team went through the FBI's work with a microscope and found no evidence that bias or improper motivation affected the investigation," he said.

"The report also resoundingly demonstrates that there was no prosecutable case against Mrs. Clinton, as we had concluded," Comey wrote.

"Although that probably will not stop some from continuing to claim the opposite is true, this independent assessment will be useful to thoughtful people and an important contribution to the historical record."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Turkey: 3 killed campaign clash ahead of polls In Turkey 3 killed campaign clash ahead of polls
Brexit: Pro-Europe MPs in uproar at amendment offer Brexit Pro-Europe MPs in uproar at amendment offer
Moscow: Country slams Norway plans to double US troop presence Moscow Country slams Norway plans to double US troop presence
Matteo Salvini: Italy's far-right says Aquarius migrant ship on a 'cruise' Matteo Salvini Italy's far-right says Aquarius migrant ship on a 'cruise'
In Yemen: Clashes kill 39 combatants outside Hodeida: medics In Yemen Clashes kill 39 combatants outside Hodeida: medics
In Libya: Militia 'attacks oil sites' under strongman's control In Libya Militia 'attacks oil sites' under strongman's control

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Internet Fraud US arrests 30 Nigerians over email scamsbullet
2 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 In Russia British gay rights activist arrested before World Cupbullet
5 World After AT&T-Time warner approval, focus shifts to comcast...bullet
6 Alexei Navalny Russian opposition leader freed ahead of World Cupbullet
7 Video Games Cloud play on the horizon in changing game worldbullet
8 Migrant Rescue Italy, France tensions spiral over rejected...bullet
9 In Argentina Congress prepares for historic abortion votebullet
10 Italy France tensions spiral over rejected migrant shipbullet

Related Articles

World Trump's lawyers, in confidential memo, argue to head off a historic subpoena
World Trump wields pardon pen to bully the system
World A racist post, a tv apology, a Trump gripe
World FBI Official wrote secret memo fearing Trump got a cover story for comey firing
World Trump's embrace of 'Spygate' plot sows suspicions
World High stakes and no precedent as Trump reviles investigators
World Trump digs in on unconfirmed claims of a spy inside his campaign
Trump US president rages at 'witch hunt' as Mueller probe turns one

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
6 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet
7 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
8 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible...bullet
9 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
10 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost...bullet

World

Female volunteers, seen here at Mordovia Arena in Saransk which will host four World Cup matches, are among those to have been warned about having flings with fans
Moscow Kremlin says Russian women will make own dating choices during World Cup
Yemeni pro-government fighters advance south of Hodeida international airport on June 13, 2018
In Yemen Battle for key port leaves dozens dead
Maria Efimova, a Russian alleged whistleblower wanted in Malta,is widely believed to have been a key source of Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed by a car bomb last October as she lifted the lid on widespread corruption in her homeland.
In Greece Court refuses to extradite Russian 'whistleblower' to Malta
A young girl takes part in a June 2018 march in Buenos Aires against violence towards women and for abortion rights
In Argentina Abortion debate goes into second day