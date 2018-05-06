Home > News > World >

Weinstein's absence looms over scandal-hit Cannes


Harvey Weinstein Producer's absence looms over scandal-hit Cannes

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein once held court like a king at the Cannes film festival, but this year it is his absence that will loom large over the competition.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, whose downfall sparked the global #MeToo sexual harassment movement, at last year's Cannes film festival play

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, whose downfall sparked the global #MeToo sexual harassment movement, at last year's Cannes film festival

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein once held court like a king at the Cannes film festival, but this year it is his absence that will loom large over the competition.

The world's biggest film festival has moved to align itself with the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment that has reverberated around the world since Weinstein's downfall.

The festival has condemned Weinstein's "unpardonable behaviour" after he was accused of four sexual assaults at Cannes over the years, including the rape of the Italian actress Asia Argento in his luxury suite when she was 21.

Director Thierry Fremaux admitted that Cannes "will never be the same again" after the Weinstein scandal, and said festival-goers will be warned about their behaviour when they arrive at the huge French Riviera event, which starts on Tuesday.

A flyer saying "proper behaviour required" will be handed out and a hotline and website set up for victims or witnesses of sexual harassment.

Women also dominate the jury that awards the top Palme d'Or prize this year, including French actress Lea Seydoux, who has accused Weinstein of assault.

The jury will be led by Australian actress Cate Blanchett, who helped launch the Time's Up campaign to tackle sexual harassment in Hollywood and was one of the first to speak out against Weinstein.

There will also be a talk about the place of women in film, but no unifying dress theme, such as the black dresses worn at the Golden Globes in support of Time's Up or white ribbons worn at the Cesars, the "French Oscars".

Producers' paid-for companions

However, critics claim that the festival is only paying lip service to real change.

"Cannes is a two-week celebration of male brains and female beauty," said screenwriter Kate Muir, of the Women and Hollywood group which is pushing for great diversity in the industry.

"Many wheeler-dealers and producers still parade with paid-for models or prostitutes on their arms, which makes female film-makers deeply uneasy about what, precisely, is valued by the money men."

The Weinstein affair may have rocked the film world, but the local tourism industry in Cannes expects little disruption.

Bruno Draillard, who runs eight real estate agencies that rent apartments in Cannes during the festival, said the scandal has had "no impact" on business.

"People come to do business, maybe they will just do it with a slightly lower profile," he said.

During his years at the festival, Weinstein was known to wield his power as he hosted actors and actresses in his room at the exclusive Hotel du Cap, where Argento has accused him of raping her.

Was his behaviour well-known at the time? "We learnt about it from the media," said local hospitality union head Alain Lahouti, a sentiment echoed by others AFP spoke to in Cannes.

Australian actress Cate Blanchett, who was one of the first women to speak out against Weinstein, will head the Cannes jury play

Australian actress Cate Blanchett, who was one of the first women to speak out against Weinstein, will head the Cannes jury

(AFP/File)

The director of the Cannes Film Market, the huge deal-making hub that runs parallel to the main festival, also expects little change.

"It is true that the Weinstein Company often brought quality films," Jerome Paillard said.

But other big companies like Lionsgate have filled the gap, he added.

Hotel room orgy

Christine Welter of the Cannes hotel union said that the "film festival is above all about business".

For her, another sexual harassment scandal had far more impact, that of ex-IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn who was taken down by a US assault case brought by a hotel maid, the aftermath of which led to changes in hotel regulations.

Aline Buffet, who heads a team of seamstresses that help with last minute alterations, said "when there are problems, it's rather during the summer, in certain hotels or private properties with customers who prefer a massage rather than a fitting".

She said the only incident she recalled was four or five years ago, when she sent two seamstresses to the room of two film stars early one morning.

"There was a big orgy going on in the room" when they arrived, Buffet said. "They (too) were asked to undress... but I went to see the producers and it was dealt with very quickly!"

There "have probably been other excesses" like Weinstein in the past, said beach worker Nathalie Di Sotto.

"It was the same in the time of Marilyn Monroe or Brigitte Bardot," she added.

"There has always been this domination of men over women. But now it's become an issue."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In UK: Royals release pictures of newborn Prince Louis In UK Royals release pictures of newborn Prince Louis
Jean Paul Gaultier: Freak out: Telling a fashion life, designer taps Nile Rodgers Jean Paul Gaultier Freak out: Telling a fashion life, designer taps Nile Rodgers
In Poland: Rescuers search for three miners after deadly quake In Poland Rescuers search for three miners after deadly quake
In Indian Kashmir: Rebel professor among 10 killed In Indian Kashmir Rebel professor among 10 killed
John McCain: Senator does not want Trump at his funeral: reports John McCain Senator does not want Trump at his funeral: reports
Cate Blanchett: Actress feminist wake-up call to Cannes Cate Blanchett Actress feminist wake-up call to Cannes

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Mexico People celebrate patron saint of drug traffickersbullet
3 In Iraq Journalist who threw shoes at Bush stands for parliamentbullet
4 In Bordeaux Seven chateaux and counting: Chinese billionaire is bigbullet
5 Milos Zeman Czech leader admits Novichok testsbullet
6 Mahmud Abbas US fails to win UN backing for statement...bullet
7 Palestine President Abbas reelected head of Palestine...bullet
8 Jolly Tumuhiirwe Ugandan maid jailed for assaulting...bullet
9 In US Navy reactivates its Atlantic 2nd Fleetbullet
10 In New Zealand Top navy officer accused of hiding...bullet

Related Articles

Cate Blanchett Actress feminist wake-up call to Cannes
Harvey Weinstein Netflix producer accuses Hollywood mogul of persistent sexual assault
Tech This is what it's like to be a woman with a sex addiction — and what everyone gets wrong about it
Strategy These risqué images in Victoria's Secret stores show why the brand is struggling in the #MeToo era
Tech Everything we know about Quentin Tarantino's new movie, which stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio and involves the Manson Family murders
Emmanuel Macron France moves to strip Assad of his Legion d'Honneur
Entertainment 2018 Pulitzer prize Winners
Strategy Media mogul Tina Brown on what she learned transforming Vanity Fair and The New Yorker, enduring a failed partnership with Harvey Weinstein, and what the #MeToo movement is missing
Terry Gilliam Director rejigs stance on 'monster' Weinstein
Tech Everything we know so far about Quentin Tarantino's 'Star Trek' movie, which will be rated R

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
5 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
6 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
7 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

Displaced Iraqi women walk in "Camp Seven" near al-Khalidiyeh in Iraq's western Anbar province on April 24, 2018
In Iraq Displaced forgotten in elections
A Tunisian voter shows his ink-stained index finger after casting his ballot in the North African country's first free municipal polls since the 2011 revolution on May 6, 2018
In Tunisia People votes in first free municipal elections
Everybody knows features Spanish stars Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem
Palme d'Or Films in the running for the top prize at Cannes
Russian President Vladimir Putin's victory in the March election was never in question and the prospect of his inauguration has generated little excitement
In Russia Putin 4.0 to launch amid crackdown on opposition