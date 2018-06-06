Home > News > World >

World court to rule in bitter E.Guinea 'graft' row with France


United Nations World court to rule in bitter E.Guinea 'graft' row with France

The top court will rule Wednesday in a tense diplomatic row between Equatorial Guinea and France, after a French court found the African nation's vice president guilty of embezzling millions to fund his lavish lifestyle.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Teodorin Obiang Nguema (L), the son of Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema and the country's vice president, was found guilty by a French court of embezzling millions to fund his lavish lifestyle play

Teodorin Obiang Nguema (L), the son of Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema and the country's vice president, was found guilty by a French court of embezzling millions to fund his lavish lifestyle

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The United Nations' top court will rule Wednesday in a tense diplomatic row between Equatorial Guinea and France, after a French court found the African nation's vice president guilty of embezzling millions to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Malabo has accused Paris at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague of violating international conventions on diplomatic relations and immunity by prosecuting the president's son, Teodorin Obiang, for plundering his country's coffers.

The 48-year-old son of Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang was tried in absentia by a Paris court and given a three-year suspended sentence in October for corruption, for embezzling 150 million euros ($180 million) of public money.

He was also handed a suspended fine of 30 million euros ($35 million) for money laundering, corruption and abuse in the small central African state.

But Malabo has taken its case to the ICJ accusing Paris of violating Teodorin Obiang's diplomatic immunity. It also alleges that French officials had no right to raid the Obiang family's six-storey mansion on Avenue Foch in Paris.

In 2012, French authorities seized the property, on one of the French capital's poshest streets, along with a fleet of luxury cars including two Bugatti Veyrons -- often dubbed the world's most expensive supercar -- and a Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Paris police in 2012 on the Avenue Foch in Paris searched the home of Teodorin Obiang, the son of Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang, as part of a corruption probe. play

Paris police in 2012 on the Avenue Foch in Paris searched the home of Teodorin Obiang, the son of Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang, as part of a corruption probe.

(AFP)

Police also carted away vanloads of valuables, including paintings, a $4.2-million clock, Michael Jackson memorabilia and fine wines worth thousands of euros per bottle.

Malabo contends the mansion in the luxury 16th arrondissement, which boasts a cinema, spa and gold-leafed covered taps, is its embassy in Paris, and as such off-limits to French raids.

Equatorial Guinea sees the case as "a flagrant violation which has given rise to deep indignation in my country," Carmelo Nvono Nca, Malabo's ambassador to the Netherlands, told a court hearing in February.

He maintained that Paris was showing "indifference" to his country's "sovereign rights".

But France hit back that Equatorial Guinea was only resorting to the ICJ in the hopes of paralysing the legal case against Obiang in France, and maintains the Avenue Foch address was never registered as the embassy.

The ICJ has already found once in favour of France, refusing Equatorial Guinea's call to order a halt to the French legal proceedings.

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, 75, has ruled Equatorial Guinea with an iron fist since 1979, making him the world's longest-serving president of a country awash with oil, but mired in poverty and a reputation for corruption.

He appointed his son as vice president in June 2016 -- two years after the first charges were first brought in France.

The case sets a precedent for France which has long turned a blind eye to African dictators pouring their ill-gotten gains into Parisian real estate and luxury products.

French judges have also been probing allegations of corruption against Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso, and Omar Bongo, the late president of Gabon.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Brendan Greaves: 'Look Away': Songwriter sued over Chicago hit Brendan Greaves 'Look Away': Songwriter sued over Chicago hit
In Central Africa: DR Congo crisis stirs concerns In Central Africa DR Congo crisis stirs concerns
In Nicaragua: 'Human tragedy' of violence claims 121 lives: rights group In Nicaragua 'Human tragedy' of violence claims 121 lives: rights group
Ousmann Umar: From desert ordeal to masters degree: migrant offers cautionary tale Ousmann Umar From desert ordeal to masters degree: migrant offers cautionary tale
Water is life: Ivory Coast city struggles with crippling drought Water is life Ivory Coast city struggles with crippling drought
Mobile Upgrade: From beep to boom: Europe hears call of Chinese phones Mobile Upgrade From beep to boom: Europe hears call of Chinese phones

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In New Zealand Ex-sex worker made a dame in honours listbullet
3 Maximum Security Apple touts privacy features of new operating systemsbullet
4 Accidental Dicsharge FBI Agent's gun discharges during dance floor...bullet
5 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
6 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to...bullet
7 In Hong Kong Crowds gather for Tiananmen vigilbullet
8 In Lahore Abducted British-Pakistani activist freed - familybullet
9 United Nations World court to rule in bitter E.Guinea...bullet
10 Howard Schultz Starbucks chief retiring, may run for...bullet

Related Articles

Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani Qatar says 'stronger' despite year-long Gulf dispute
Martin Griffiths UN envoy 'concerned' by fate of key Yemen port
In Niger Nine killed in suicide attacks
European Union Top court rules same-sex partners have residence rights
In Iran Ali Akbar Salehi steps up pressure on uranium enrichment after US pullout
Jihadist Belgium honours two policewomen killed in attack
Abdullah II King warns Jordan 'at crossroads' over economic protests
In Germany Calls grow for expulsion of disputed US envoy
In Singapore Could opposites attract at Trump-Kim summit?

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet
5 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
6 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising...bullet
7 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
8 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet

World

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, pictured in April 2018, wants to host peace talks for South Sudan
Sudanese President Sudan's Bashir offers hosting talks between S.Sudan rivals
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte sparked outrage on a recent trip to South Korea by kissing a woman on the lips during an event
Rodrigo Duterte Philippines' President defends kiss: 'We enjoyed it'
French climber Alain Robert was stopped by security guards half way up Seoul's Lotte Tower
Lotte World Tower 'French Spiderman' foiled in Seoul skyscraper attempt
Former Malaysian leader Najib Razak insisted in a statement late Tuesday there was no wrongdoing in the pipeline project, saying he and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang witnessed the signing of memoranda of understanding for the deal in Beijing in 2017
In Malaysia Government draws China link to huge financial scandal