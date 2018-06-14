Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

World Cup trophy displayed at Moscow's Luzhniki as ceremony begins


World Cup trophy displayed at Moscow's Luzhniki as ceremony begins Trophy displayed at Moscow's Luzhniki as ceremony begins

The World Cup trophy was displayed at Moscow's 80,000-seat Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday ahead of the tournament's opening match between host nation Russia and Saudi Arabia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas (L) and Russian model Natalia Vodianova stand next to the World Cup trophy during the opening ceremony at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14, 2018 play

Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas (L) and Russian model Natalia Vodianova stand next to the World Cup trophy during the opening ceremony at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The World Cup trophy was displayed at Moscow's 80,000-seat Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday ahead of the tournament's opening match between host nation Russia and Saudi Arabia.

To deafening loud cheers at the crucible of Russian and Soviet sports, former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas held up the golden trophy for fans to photograph.

Outside the refurbished stadium, colourful crowds of fans danced and chanted, with a heavy police presence keeping order.

The mood was festive and peaceful, with Russian fans cheering a group of Saudi fans in green who were congregating outside one of the entrances.

The opening ceremony included a mini-concert by British pop star Robbie Williams, who performed "Let Me Entertain You".

Russian President Vladimir Putin and FIFA boss Gianni Infantino officially open the tournament minutes before the 1500 GMT kickoff.

A bellowing chant of "Russia!" echoed through the packed stadium as the opening ceremony got under way to music from Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Carles Puigdemont: Puigdemont v 'Pig Demont': Ex-Catalan leader squeals on ham brand Carles Puigdemont Puigdemont v 'Pig Demont': Ex-Catalan leader squeals on ham brand
Fernando Grande-Marlaska: Spain wants to remove barbed wire from border fences at Ceuta and Melilla Fernando Grande-Marlaska Spain wants to remove barbed wire from border fences at Ceuta and Melilla
In Russia: British gay rights activist arrested before World Cup In Russia British gay rights activist arrested before World Cup
In France: DNA leads to breakthrough in grisly cold case In France DNA leads to breakthrough in grisly cold case
In Argentina: Lawmakers approve bill to legalize abortion In Argentina Lawmakers approve bill to legalize abortion
Trump: Major military exercises 'suspended indefinitely' on Korean peninsula Trump Major military exercises 'suspended indefinitely' on Korean peninsula

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Internet Fraud US arrests 30 Nigerians over email scamsbullet
2 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 World After AT&T-Time warner approval, focus shifts to comcast and...bullet
5 Alexei Navalny Russian opposition leader freed ahead of World Cupbullet
6 Video Games Cloud play on the horizon in changing game worldbullet
7 In Argentina Congress prepares for historic abortion votebullet
8 Kim Jong Un Nuclear risk-taker Trump gambles all in talks...bullet
9 In Chile Authorities raid sites linked to church sex abusebullet
10 In Britain Anger and grief as country marks Grenfell...bullet

Related Articles

In Nicaragua Two months of deadly chaos
Emmanuel Macron French president 'never meant to offend' Italy with migrant comments
In Greece Political storm over proposed Macedonia deal
In South Africa 2 stabbed to death in mosque, attacker killed
In India 8 killed by lynch mobs in less than a week
Alexei Navalny Russian opposition leader freed ahead of World Cup
World Prevention key to dealing with spike in suicide rate

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
5 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
7 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet
8 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister...bullet

World

Italian farmers held protests in 2017 against the EU-Canada free trade agreement
EU-Canada Italy won't ratify trade deal, minister says
President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Kim Yong Nam, North Korea's ceremonial head of state, at the Kremlin after inviting leader Kim Jong Un to visit Russia
US-North Korea Summit Putin invites Kim to Russia, praises Trump meeting
A national strike got underway Thursday in Nicaragua to protest the government's deadly crackdown on a two-month long popular uprising
In Nicaragua Two months of deadly chaos
North Koreans watch state news footage of the summit between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump in Pyongyang
Kim Jong Un N.Korea TV summit broadcast hails president as 'world leader'