Home > News > World >

WWII bomb defused in Dresden after mass evacuation, fire


In Dresden WWII bomb defused after mass evacuation, fire

A German bomb disposal team Thursday gave the all-clear after defusing an unexploded World War II bomb that forced a mass evacuation in the city of Dresden.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The corroded aerial bomb had been discovered during construction work play

The corroded aerial bomb had been discovered during construction work

(dpa/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A German bomb disposal team Thursday gave the all-clear after defusing an unexploded World War II bomb that forced a mass evacuation in the city of Dresden.

The operation had been complicated by a fire sparked when specialists blasted off the bomb's fuse, which had forced them to stay clear of the site for hours until the flames were extinguished.

By Thursday afternoon, an armoured backhoe could clear the smouldering rubble and confirm that the 250-kilogramme (550-pound) dud bomb had been safely deactivated.

Police then allowed the almost 9,000 evacuees to return to their homes in a district near Dresden's central railway station, including two elderly care homes and a hospital.

The corroded aerial bomb had been discovered during construction work Tuesday in the Saxony state capital on the Elbe river which was heavily bombed toward the end of the Second World War.

A police bomb squad managed to blast away the detonator late Wednesday, but the operation set ablaze materials that had been placed nearby to help absorb blast waves from a potentially larger detonation.

No one was injured during the defusal operation in the cordoned-off area.

More than 70 years after the end of the war, unexploded bombs are regularly found in Germany, a potentially deadly legacy of the intense Allied bombing campaign against Nazi Germany.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Brexit: UK may have to extend customs union membership: MPs Brexit UK may have to extend customs union membership: MPs
United States: Country wasted billions in failed Afghan stabilization efforts: official United States Country wasted billions in failed Afghan stabilization efforts: official
US president cancels Singapore summit with Kim US president cancels Singapore summit with Kim
European Union: Rush to comply with new data law European Union Rush to comply with new data law
Pakistan: Country votes to bring tribal areas into political fold Pakistan Country votes to bring tribal areas into political fold
Marine Le Pen: Leading president drops famous far-right surname Marine Le Pen Leading president drops famous far-right surname

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Palestine Country join 2 UN agencies, chemical weapons pactbullet
2 World Read Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un canceling North Korea Summitbullet
3 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new study of...bullet
4 European Union EU seeks US trade detente after China reprievebullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
6 Joseph Wu Taiwan FM resigns after Burkina Faso cuts tiesbullet
7 Trump Twists and turns of US-NKorean diplomatic rollercoasterbullet
8 Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case...bullet
9 In Ghana Police open corruption probe into football chiefbullet
10 Emmanuel Macron French President in Russia for...bullet

Related Articles

World As Putin's opponents flocked to London, his spies followed
Andre Poggenburg German AfD politician quits over 'camel drivers' race slur
In Germany Far-right 'terrorists' jailed for refugee attacks
Angela Merkel Europe's bruised 'Queen' lives another day
In Germany Turks to sue AfD on 'camel drivers' slur
Politics 73 years ago, one of Europe's most beautiful cities was obliterated in an Allied firestorm — here are 18 photos of the bombing of Dresden
Angela Merkel 'Eternal chancellor' past her zenith
Angela Merkel German Chancellor risks leading weak 'losers' coalition for Germany
Design 19 of the most beautiful public spaces in the world, according to urban designers

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres presents a new UN disarmament agenda during a conference at the University of Geneva on May 24, 2018 in Geneva
Antonio Guterres UN chief calls for 'total elimination' of nuclear weapons
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Europeans did 'nothing' to support the US in pressuring Iran over its ballistic missile program
Mike Pompeo US says Europeans did nothing to counter Iran missiles
Special Envoy of The UN Secretary-General to Burundi Michel Kafondo, left, shakes hands with Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura on June 29, 2017
Pierre Nkurunziza UN in push for Burundi talks
Posada, a veteran of the Bay of Pigs invasion, died Wednesday aged 90 at his home near Miami
Cuba Country regrets CIA Bay of Pigs veteran died without trial