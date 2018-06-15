Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Yemen forces advance on key port city, sparking fears for aid


In Yemen Forces advance on key port city, sparking fears for aid

Yemeni pro-government forces closed in on a rebel-held airport Friday as they pressed a sweeping offensive on a key Red Sea port city, sparking UN fears for vital aid shipments.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yemeni pro-government forces in position to the south of Hodeida airport, on June 15, 2018 play

Yemeni pro-government forces in position to the south of Hodeida airport, on June 15, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Yemeni pro-government forces closed in on a rebel-held airport Friday as they pressed a sweeping offensive on a key Red Sea port city, sparking UN fears for vital aid shipments.

Fighting has raged around Hodeida, the entry point for the vast majority of Yemen's imports, since the Wednesday launch of a sweeping Saudi and UAE-backed operation to seize it from Huthi rebels.

The battle has since killed at least 139 fighters, according to medical and military sources.

The assault has sparked fears for the area's 600,000 residents, with aid and rights groups warning it could spell disaster across Yemen, a country already teetering on the brink of famine.

The capture of Hodeida would be the Saudi-led coalition's biggest victory in a three-year war that has claimed over 10,000 lives and displaced millions.

An image grab from video shows Yemeni pro-government forces firing a heavy machine gun to the south of Hodeida airport in Yemen on June 15, 2018 play

An image grab from video shows Yemeni pro-government forces firing a heavy machine gun to the south of Hodeida airport in Yemen on June 15, 2018

(AFP)

Neither Saudi and Emirati-backed government forces nor the Huthi rebels show any signs of backing down in the fight for Hodeida.

The city and its port have been under Huthi control since 2014, when the Iran-backed insurgents drove the government out of the capital Sanaa and much of the country, forcing President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi to flee into exile.

'Quagmire for invaders'

Huthi chief Abdelmalik al-Huthi urged his forces Thursday to keep fighting, saying they would recapture areas taken by pro-government forces and turn Yemen's western coastline into a "quagmire for the invaders".

Huthi urged his troops to "confront the forces of tyranny", warning they would recapture areas taken by pro-government forces by bringing "huge numbers" of fighters to the battle, according to the rebels' Al-Masirah TV.

Military and medical sources say the vast majority of those killed in three days of fighting were rebels.

Soldiers loyal to the Iran-backed Huthi rebels search cars at a checkpoint in Hodeidah on June 14, 2018, the day after Saudi-backed pro-government forces launched an offensive to take the port city from the rebels play

Soldiers loyal to the Iran-backed Huthi rebels search cars at a checkpoint in Hodeidah on June 14, 2018, the day after Saudi-backed pro-government forces launched an offensive to take the port city from the rebels

(AFP)

But a rebel attack along the coast on Friday left 12 soldiers dead.

A military official told AFP on Friday the government alliance had approached to within just two kilometres of Hodeida's international airport, just inland from the port.

The disused airport serves as a base for Huthi ground forces.

But a Huthi attack some 80 kilometres (50 miles) south of the city provided a diversion, cutting loyalist forces off from the government-held ports of Khokha and Mokha, sparking fresh clashes along the coastline.

Hodeida airport has been defunct since 2014, when Yemen's rebels seized the capital and drove the government south, prompting the intervention of Saudi Arabia and its allies six months later.

The ground offensive south of Hodeida is led by the United Arab Emirates, a key ally of both Saudi Arabia and the US military.

The UAE said four of its troops were killed on the first day of the offensive.

'Devastating impact'

The United Nations, which has described Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian disaster, on Thursday demanded the port to be kept open to deliveries of vital food and aid supplies.

Yemeni pro-government forces look on to the south of Hodeida airport on June 15, 2018, three days into a Saudi-backed offensive to take Hodeida city from Huthi rebels play

Yemeni pro-government forces look on to the south of Hodeida airport on June 15, 2018, three days into a Saudi-backed offensive to take Hodeida city from Huthi rebels

(AFP)

The Security Council, the only UN body with the power to pass legally binding resolutions, on Thursday brushed aside a call by non-permanent member Sweden for a pause in fighting to allow for talks on a rebel withdrawal from Hodeida.

Aid groups warned a major humanitarian catastrophe was looming as fighting drew closer to Hodeida.

The UN estimates some 600,000 people live in and around the city.

Human Rights Watch said Friday the battle for Hodeida could be disastrous for civilians across the country.

"The battle for Hodeida could have a devastating impact on civilians both in the city and elsewhere in Yemen," said Sarah Leah Whitson, HRW's Middle East director.

"The UN Security Council should urgently warn senior officials on both sides they will face sanctions if they fail to provide civilians access to desperately needed aid."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Paris: Open-air booksellers seek UNESCO status In Paris Open-air booksellers seek UNESCO status
In Germany: Brief panic as satire site claims Merkel coalition demise In Germany Brief panic as satire site claims Merkel coalition demise
Donald Trump: US president slaps tariffs on China, triggering swift retaliation Donald Trump US president slaps tariffs on China, triggering swift retaliation
In France: Youths in court over 'racist' deadly attack on Chinese tailor In France Youths in court over 'racist' deadly attack on Chinese tailor
Jens Stoltenberg: Merkel eye NATO 'unity' despite G7 bust-up Jens Stoltenberg Merkel eye NATO 'unity' despite G7 bust-up
In Rome: Mayor blocks street dedication for neofascist leader In Rome Mayor blocks street dedication for neofascist leader

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In Russia British gay rights activist arrested before World Cupbullet
2 Internet Fraud US arrests 30 Nigerians over email scamsbullet
3 Fernando Grande-Marlaska Spain wants to remove barbed wire from...bullet
4 Alexei Navalny Russian opposition leader freed ahead of World Cupbullet
5 In Spain Migrants find difficult situationbullet
6 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to...bullet
7 Italy France tensions spiral over rejected migrant shipbullet
8 Brexit Pro-Europe MPs in uproar at amendment offerbullet
9 In Argentina Congress prepares for historic abortion votebullet
10 In Taiwan Authority indicts three over deadly quake...bullet

Related Articles

In Yemen Battle for key port leaves dozens dead
In Yemen Clashes kill 39 combatants outside Hodeida: medics
In Yemen Hundreds of children at risk in battle: French charity
In Yemen UN still in talks on port, envoy urges restraint
Yemen Government forces launch assault on rebel-held port city
World Arab coalition attacks Yemeni city in bid to oust rebels
Yemen Crisis Anti-rebel forces prepare for Yemen port attack despite UN alarm
Entertainment 'Band's visit' blares loudly at the tonys

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
6 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
7 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
8 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet
9 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet

World

The Argentine peso has lost 34 percent of its value against the US dollar since the start of the year, leaving it at a record low - a blow to Latin America's third-largest economy
Argentina Country seeks to reassure markets after peso crisis
China Friday swiftly retaliated by imposing "equal" tariffs on US products following a decision by Donald Trump to slap duties on $50 billion of Chinese products
China Country imposes equal tariffs on US imports in retaliation
Jan Zwartendijk was appointed the acting Dutch consul in July 1940, weeks after Red Army entered the Baltic state
Dalia Grybauskaite Dutch King, Lithuanian president honour unsung Holocaust hero
A migrant waits for a a host house at the Italian Red Cross camp in Ventimiglia on June 15, 2018
In Italy In 'Calais' tension soars over migrant crisis