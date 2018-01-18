Home > News > World >

Zimbabwean opposition leader dies in Mexico helicopter crash


Roy Bennett Zimbabwean opposition leader, wife die in Mexico helicopter crash

Bennett's death was made known to the public after a statement by the New Mexico State Police.

  • Published:
Zimbabwean opposition leader dies in Mexico helicopter crash play

The late Roy Bennett and his aides

(Nehanda Radio)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Zimbabwean opposition leader, Roy Bennett and his wife, Heather, have been reported dead in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, January 17, 2017 in Mexico.

According to a report by Business Insider, Bennett's death was made known to the public after a statement by the New Mexico State Police.

It was further reported that Bennett was confirmed dead a day after a helicopter carrying him and five others went down in a mountainous rural area of northern New Mexico.

Lt. Elizabeth Armijo confirmed the late Zimbabwean politician's death saying the crash killed five individuals and injured a sixth person aboard.

Reactions from Zimbabwe

play
 

The spokesman for the MDC-T opposition party in Zimbabwe, Obert Gutu has said the loss of Bennett was tragic.

The late Bennett won a parliamentary seat in a rural constituency despite being white, angering Mugabe and his ruling ZANU-PF party.

Bennett, who was known and referred to as was known as "Pachedu," became popular amongst black Zimbabweans for passionately advocating political change.

The Crash

According to reports, the helicopter went down about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of the small city of Raton near the Colorado state line.

Local authorities received a 911 call from a victim of the crash who reported the incident, State Police said.

Also killed were: The helicopter's Pilot, Jamie Coleman Dodd, co-pilot Paul Cobb, and Charles Ryland Burnett.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

Donald Trump: Haitians protest US President 'shithole' comment Donald Trump Haitians protest US President 'shithole' comment
Nikki Haley: US Ambassador voices regret to African UN envoys after Trump slur Nikki Haley US Ambassador voices regret to African UN envoys after Trump slur
McKayla Maroney: 'I thought I was going to die,' says US Olympian of doctor's abuse McKayla Maroney 'I thought I was going to die,' says US Olympian of doctor's abuse
In Ivory Coast: Ex-Defence minister jailed for toppling regime In Ivory Coast Ex-Defence minister jailed for toppling regime
In New Zealand: Prime Minister announces she's pregnant In New Zealand Prime Minister announces she's pregnant
In France: Wave of resignations hits governing Alliance Francaise Foundation In France Wave of resignations hits governing Alliance Francaise Foundation

Recommended Videos

Economies: Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing
Governments Owing: 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt
Power: Oldest African presidents Power Oldest African presidents



Top Articles

1 Donald Trump US President described Africa as “shithouse’ not...bullet
2 In Poland Polish Supreme Court slams 'unconstitutional' govt reformsbullet
3 Roy Bennett Zimbabwean opposition leader, wife die in Mexico...bullet
4 Sergei Solomin Siberian helicopter maker has eyes on Indiabullet
5 In Tanzania Muslims strip to protest detention without trialbullet
6 In Australia Lifesaving drone makes first rescuebullet
7 Islamic State Armenia recognises genocide of Yazidis in Iraqbullet
8 In Britain UK appoints 'minister for loneliness'bullet
9 Donald Trump US president says immigration deal...bullet
10 In Palestine Leaders call for suspension of...bullet

Related Articles

Emmerson Mnangagwa Zimbabwe elections in '4 to 5' months
Emmerson Mnangagwa Zimbabwe's new president has a hilarious plan on how to become president
Mugabe How army warned ex-Zimbabwe president to resign or face being 'lynched'
In Bangladesh Country dismiss Zimbabwe for 170 in tri-nation opener
Finance Aliko Dangote is Africa’s richest man for the seventh straight year, as Econet founder joins the billionaires' club
In Zimbabwe Opposition leader signals leadership change

Top Videos

1 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
2 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet

World

The US government will be out of money at midnight on Friday unless Congress approves a 2018 budget or a short-term funding resolution
In US Shutdown could put vast workforce on temporary leave
The Keystone XL extension will be connected to an existng network in the US, allowing for 830,000 barrels of oil to be transported from Alberta, Canada to US Gulf Coast refineries
In Canada TransCanada secures contracts to move forward with Keystone construction
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a Security Council meeting on January 18, 2018
In Russia Government at UN warns collapse of Iran deal would be 'alarming'
The IMF has joined calls for Germany to dig into its deep pockets for infrastructure spending
In Germany IMF urges government to loosen purse strings