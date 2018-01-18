Zimbabwean opposition leader dies in Mexico helicopter crash

Bennett's death was made known to the public after a statement by the New Mexico State Police.
It was further reported that Bennett was confirmed dead a day after a helicopter carrying him and five others went down in a mountainous rural area of northern New Mexico.
Lt. Elizabeth Armijo confirmed the late Zimbabwean politician's death saying the crash killed five individuals and injured a sixth person aboard.
The spokesman for the MDC-T opposition party in Zimbabwe, Obert Gutu has said the loss of Bennett was tragic.
The late Bennett won a parliamentary seat in a rural constituency despite being white, angering Mugabe and his ruling ZANU-PF party.
Bennett, who was known and referred to as was known as "Pachedu," became popular amongst black Zimbabweans for passionately advocating political change.
According to reports, the helicopter went down about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of the small city of Raton near the Colorado state line.
Local authorities received a 911 call from a victim of the crash who reported the incident, State Police said.
Also killed were: The helicopter's Pilot, Jamie Coleman Dodd, co-pilot Paul Cobb, and Charles Ryland Burnett.