Zimbabwe's opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai dies at 65

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has been reported dead.

BBC quoted a senior official in his Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party to have confirmed Tsvangirai's death.

He was said to have died on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, in South Africa after suffering from colon cancer.

The former prime minister was aged 65.

"He died this evening. The family communicated this to me," MDC vice president Elias Mudzuri told Reuters.

Tsvangirai had a long political struggle against former President Robert Mugabe.

He was beaten jailed a couple of times.

Tsvangirai's illness reportedly divided the MDC with some party officials fighting to succeed him.