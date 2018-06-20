Pulse.com.gh logo
All vital stats after the first round of the World Cup


Senegal defeated Poland to become the first African country to win a game in the ongoing FIFA World Cup

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pulse Sports has compiled all the vital stats after the first round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

A total of 16 games were played in the first round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The first round of the Mundial witnessed 38 goals

The first round of the tournament realized of 2.38 per game.

Yuri Gazinskiy of Russia was the first player to score in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in his side’s 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fourth minute goal is the fastest goal of the tournament thus far.

No hosts have ever lost their opening World Cup game and Russia ensured that tradition continued by mauling Saudi Arabia 5-0.

Russia scored more goals in the first round of the tournament- five (5)

For the first time in the history of the World Cup, the Video Assistant Referee was used. France benefited from the first ever VAR decision, when Antoine Griezman was awarded a penalty after a replay and he finished it off perfectly in France’s 2-1 victory against Australia.

Lionel Messi was the first player to miss a penalty in the tournament and it happened in Argentina’s opener against debutants Iceland in a one all draw.

A total of nine (9) penalties were awarded in the first round

Seven of the penalties awarded were perfectly converted.

Two penalties awarded were thrown away

The first round of the tournament witnessed four own goals.

Aziz Bouhaddouz of Morocco was the first player to score an own goal in the tournament in a game his side lost 0-1 to Iran.

Japan defeated Colombia 2-1 to become the first Asians to beat a South American nation at the Mundial in 18 meeting in the finals.

The first round recorded a total of 50 yellow cards

Carlos Sánchez of Colombia was the only player to have been sent off and is the second fastest red card in the history of the World Cup. It happened as Colombia suffered a 2-1 defeat against Japan in the third minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored more goals in the first round of the ongoing tournament- a hat-trick against Spain.

The Portuguese skipper’s hat-trick against Spain has made him the oldest player to bag a hat-trick in the World Cup at 33 year and some months and days.

Aleksandr Golovin of Russia was the first to be yellow carded and it came in their 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the 10 minute.

Senegal became the first African country to win a game in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, after they edged Poland 2-1 in their opening group H game. All the other four African representatives namely Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia lost their opening games

Four goals have been scored from direct free kick.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal from direct free kick

