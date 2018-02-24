Home > Sports >

Angry Kotoko fans to demonstrate over sacking of Steve Pollack


Fans of the Porcupine Warriors have threatened to hit the streets to demand reasons for the decision to sack the English coach.

Greater Accra circles Chairman of the fans of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Kwame Danquah insists the management of the club must explain reasons for the sacking of their English trainer Steve Pollack.

Management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Friday release a statement indicating they have parted ways with the FA Cup winning Coach.

Steve Pollack was shown the exit door following their elimination of the Porcupine Warriors in the CAF Confederations Cup. Kumasi Asante Kotoko lost 6-7 on penalties to CARA Brazzaville in Congo on Wednesday.

Following the defeat to CARA, the management of Kotoko sacked Pollack and fans of the club have threatened to hit the streets to demand reasons for the decision by the top hierarchy.

"Supporters want to know the reasons behind the sacking of Steve Polack because we hear he has been paid 8 months as compensation," Danquah told Oyerepa FM.

"The greater Accra Circles want to demonstrate against management on 16th March but I have pleaded with them to exercise patience because I will be approaching management for explanations."

"No one imposed Steve Polack on them so we need to know the reasons because supporters are angry and not satisfied."

