Asamoah Gyan pulls a surprise at Ebony's memorial


Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has donated boxes of water to support the programme.

Ghanaians from all over the country have come together to partake in the one-week memorial service for the late Dancehall and Afrobeats diva, Ebony Reigns.

The memorial service is currently underway at the St. Martin De Porres School in Dansoman, Accra.

The young female Artist passed on at age 20. She was involved in a motor accident, a week ago while returning to Accra after visiting her mother in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo.

The one-week celebration of dancehall musician Ebony is currently ongoing at Dansoman in the nation’s capital, Accra.

Many musicians, actors and actresses had been to the family house of the late musician to mourn with them.

Big names and legends in the Entertainment industry - Kofi Adjorlolo, Grace Omaboe ' Maame Dokono' - have also paid their respects.

Minister for Communications Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Tourism and Creative Arts Minister Catherine Afeku came together as the foremost government delegation.

Also present were the Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh and ace sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo.

Despite not present at the memorial service, Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has donated boxes of water to support the programme.

He also provided supported with the services of his live band (Asa Band) to provide music at the venue.

