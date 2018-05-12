Home > Sports >

Ashantigold close in on Saddick Adams


Ghana Premier League Ashantigold close in on Saddick Adams

AshantiGold SC are set to pounce on Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker Saddick Adams, according to media report.

Adams became a free agent after he was released alongside five other players by Asante Kotoko on Friday.

According to report emerging from the Garden City, the former Atletico Madrid forward has reached an agreement with AshantiGold over a possible transfer.

The report further indicate that the 28-year-old hitman will pocket ¢5,000 as his monthly salary.

Adams joined the Porcupine Warriors in the second round of last season and went on to bag 10 goals as the side finished 5th on the standings.

He became the toast of the Porcupine faithful during the side's 3-1 win over arch rivals Hearts of Oak in the FA Cup final, where he netted a first half hat-trick.

