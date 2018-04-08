Home > Sports >

Ashgold sink Asante Kotoko in Obuasi


Ghana Premier League Ashgold sink Asante Kotoko in Obuasi

Ashanti Gold maintained their lead at the top after beating Kotoko 2-0 on Sunday in Week 5 of the Ghana Premier League.

The two sides gave their best in the first half, but it was Ashanti Gold who came close in scoring but they fluffed their lines.

The Miners piled pressure on the Porcupine Warriors in the second half but the away side put their bodies on the line to prevent the home side from scoring.

On the 72nd minute, Ashanti Gold’s hard work paid off as Samad Ibrahim opened the scoring after he headed home Appiah McCarthy’s well-taken corner-kick.

Two minutes later, Ashanti Gold doubled their lead through a fine strike by Shafiu Mumuni.

Kotoko regrouped and late in the game they came close in reducing the deficit but Mawuli Osei’s strike hit the side post.

 

Credit: Ghanacrusader

