Akwasi Frimpong's beautiful vacation photos after the Olympics are ones to envy

Akwasi Fimpong’s journey to and at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang was inspirational on considering how the Ghanaian made it.

However, there was never a time where Frimpong made it seem that his time at the Olympics was not worth it.

Having placed last in his competition, the Ghanaian athlete explained the reason why he looked on to future adventures:

“My goal (medal goals) has always been the 2022 Olympics in Beijing where I want to be competitive and win a medal for my country Ghana.

“Number one was to break barrier and to show that people from warm countries and black people can do the sport as well.

“Number two was to write history with my country Ghana and to be the first ever to go head first in the sport of skeleton and to help the people in my country to come out of their comfort zone and to dare to dream.

“Number three was to gain the necessary experience for the 2022 Olympics which I feel I have I have accomplished these goals.”

Following his adventure at the Olympic Games in South Korea, it’s now adventure time with family on a holiday.

The Ghanaian Skeleton athlete took to his Twitter page to share some photos of his family holidays with the caption:

“We had a great time on our first vacation as a family”

Check out Akwasi Frimpong’s vacation photos.