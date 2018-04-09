Hor Halutie came 8th out of 8 athletes in the 100m final for women at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.
Despite having to go through her qualification as one of the two fastest losers in the semi-fina 2, Hor Halutie looked poised to make her country proud in the final.
READ MORE: Commonwealth Games - Boxer Yaw Addo claims Ghana’s first triumph
The Ghanaian raced against seven other athletes in the final and came out last with a time of 11 minutes 54 seconds.
Ghana is still yet to win a medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games having featured in a host of events such as hockey, boxing, table tennis and others.