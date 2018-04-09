Home > Sports > Athletics >

Ghana’s Hor Halutie places last in 100m Women finals


Hor Halutie came 8th out of 8 athletes in the 100m final for women at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Ghanaian athlete Hor Halutie booked her place in the final of the 100m Women at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia with a time of 11 minutes 46 seconds in the semi-final.

Despite having to go through her qualification as one of the two fastest losers in the semi-fina 2, Hor Halutie looked poised to make her country proud in the final.

The Ghanaian raced against seven other athletes in the final and came out last with a time of 11 minutes 54 seconds.

Ghana is still yet to win a medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games having featured in a host of events such as hockey, boxing, table tennis and others.

