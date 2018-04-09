news

Ghanaian athlete Hor Halutie booked her place in the final of the 100m Women at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia with a time of 11 minutes 46 seconds in the semi-final.

Despite having to go through her qualification as one of the two fastest losers in the semi-fina 2, Hor Halutie looked poised to make her country proud in the final.

The Ghanaian raced against seven other athletes in the final and came out last with a time of 11 minutes 54 seconds.

Ghana is still yet to win a medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games having featured in a host of events such as hockey, boxing, table tennis and others.