Janet Amponsah fails to make to the 400m final

Ghana had another casualty when Janet Amponsah failed to make it into the 400m final of the commonwealth games.

Amponsah had placed 6 in the 4OOm semifinal with the time of 23.46 seconds.

Martin Owusu Antwi also placed 6 in the race as he finished with the time of 25.95 in the 200m semifinal 3

Joseph Amoah also could not book his place in the final as he finished 7 in the semifinal stage

In Badminton, Ghana’s Grace Atipaka and Gifty Mensah lost 2-0 to Soniia Cheah and Jemie Shevon Lai in the women’s doubles round of 32.

In the mixed doubles round of 32, Emmanuel Donkor and Stella Amasah beat Benjamin Li and Jessica Li of the Isle of Man.

Emmanuel Donkor also teamed up with Sam Daniels in the men’s doubles round of 32 to defeat South Africa’s Cameron Coetzer and Prakash Vijayanath 2-1