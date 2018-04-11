Home > Sports > Athletics >

Janet Amponsah fails to make to the 400m final


2018 Commonwealth Games Janet Amponsah fails to make to the 400m final

Janet Amponsah bows out of the 400m event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the semifinals

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghana had another casualty when Janet Amponsah failed to make it into the 400m final of the commonwealth games.

Amponsah had placed 6 in the 4OOm semifinal with the time of 23.46 seconds.

READ ALSO: 5 Cameroonian athletes missing in Australia

Martin Owusu Antwi also placed 6 in the race as he finished with the time of 25.95 in the 200m semifinal 3

Joseph Amoah also could not book his place in the final as he finished 7 in the semifinal stage

In Badminton, Ghana’s Grace Atipaka and Gifty Mensah lost 2-0 to Soniia Cheah and Jemie Shevon Lai in the women’s doubles round of 32.

In the mixed doubles round of 32, Emmanuel Donkor and Stella Amasah beat Benjamin Li and Jessica Li of the Isle of Man.

READ ALSO:The Ghana Hockey team finally scores a goals in 4 games

Emmanuel Donkor also teamed up with Sam Daniels in the men’s doubles round of 32 to defeat South Africa’s Cameron Coetzer and Prakash Vijayanath 2-1

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2018 Commonwealth games: Hor Halutie believes she placed last at the 100m final due to inexperience 2018 Commonwealth games Hor Halutie believes she placed last at the 100m final due to inexperience
Commonwealth Games: Ghana’s Hor Halutie places last in 100m Women finals Commonwealth Games Ghana’s Hor Halutie places last in 100m Women finals
Commonwealth Games: Ghanaian athlete Hor Halutie reaches women’s 100m final Commonwealth Games Ghanaian athlete Hor Halutie reaches women’s 100m final
2018 Commonwealth Games: Ghana's Hor Halutie advances to 100m final 2018 Commonwealth Games Ghana's Hor Halutie advances to 100m final
Commonwealth Games: 9 very beautiful and colourful photos from the opening ceremony of Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games 9 very beautiful and colourful photos from the opening ceremony of Gold Coast 2018
2018 Commonwealth Games: GJA says it does not know the 50 deported journalists from Australia 2018 Commonwealth Games GJA says it does not know the 50 deported journalists from Australia

Recommended Videos

Athletics: Meet The Teenage Sprinter Breaking All The Records At U-15 Level Athletics Meet The Teenage Sprinter Breaking All The Records At U-15 Level
Disgraced Athlete: Athlete faces ban after discovery of his dishonesty Disgraced Athlete Athlete faces ban after discovery of his dishonesty



Top Articles

1 Commonwealth Games Ghanaian athlete Hor Halutie reaches women’s 100m finalbullet
2 Commonwealth Games Ghana’s Hor Halutie places last in 100m Women finalsbullet
3 2018 Commonwealth games Hor Halutie believes she placed last at the...bullet
4 2018 Australian authorities deport over 50 Ghanaian ‘journalists’...bullet
5 2018 Commonwealth Games Ghana's Hor Halutie advances to 100m finalbullet
6 Opening Ceremony How our Commonwealth Games athletes sold...bullet
7 2018 Commonwealth Games GJA says it does not know the 50...bullet
8 Emmanuel Dasor Ghanaian athlete ruled out of commonwealth...bullet
9 Commonwealth Games 9 very beautiful and colourful photos...bullet
10 Australia 2018 Ghana's Sean Safo Antwi and Gemma...bullet

Top Videos

1 Disgraced Athlete Athlete faces ban after discovery of his dishonestybullet

Sports

Commonwealth Games to have dedicated channels on DStv and GOtv
Live On SuperSport Commonwealth Games to have dedicated channels on DStv and GOtv
Good Old Days Sporting events every High school graduate will never forget
Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana
Go Ghana! Akwasi Frimpong’s Skeleton suit added to museum with world’s largest Olympic mementos
Akwasi Frimpong's beautiful vacation photos after the Olympics are ones to envy
Family Time Akwasi Frimpong's beautiful vacation photos after the Olympics are ones to envy