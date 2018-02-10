Home > Sports > Athletics >

Kiprotich wins third Lagos City Marathon in 2hrs 15mins


Lagos City Marathon Kenyan-born French athlete, Kiprotich wins third edition in 2hrs 15mins

Kenya-born Kiprotich won the 42.1km Lagos City Marathon after returning in 2hrs, 15mins and 04secs.

Kiprotich wins third Lagos City Marathon in 2hrs 15mins

Kiprotch and William after winning the 2018 Lagos City Marathon in Lagos, Nigeria

(Twitter)
Kenyan-born French long-distance athlete, Abraham Kiprotich, has won the third Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

According to the Lagos State government, Kiprotich won the race after returning in 2hrs, 15mins and 04secs.

Just as the previous winners have won a prize money of $50,000, Kiprotich will be presented with a cheque of $50,000 by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe.

 

Nigerian marathon athlete, Ilya Pam nabbed the bragging right as the first Nigerian to cross the finish line with the time of 2hrs 27mins.

Kiprotich wins third Lagos City Marathon in 2hrs 15mins play

Kenyan born French athlete, Kiprotch at the 2018 Lagos City Marathon

(Twitter)

ALSO READ: Kenya's Kiptum wins 2nd Lagos City Marathon, goes home with $50K

In 2017, Abraham Kiptum emerged winner of the Lagos City Marathon bankrolled by Access Bank.

Kiptum emerged the winner of the 42.1km race for the second time in a row in a time of 2:15:23s while Ilya Pam Nwanta wins N1m at the marathon.

The Lagos City Marathon

The Lagos City Marathon kicked off with the first edition in 2016 in collaboration with the Access Bank.

The race is a 42.1km race that sees athletes from different parts of the world converging in Lagos to run through different streets of Lagos from Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Past winners

In 2016, the race was won by Kenyan athlete, Abraham Kiptum in 2 hours, 16mins, 21secs. He also won the prize of $50,000.

In 2017, Abraham Kiptum again nabbed the winning prize of $50,000 by finishing the race in 2hrs,15mins 23secs.

In 2018, Kenya-born French long-distance athlete, Abraham Kiprotich, won the race finishing in 2hrs, 15mins and 04secs.

