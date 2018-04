news

All fans can catch a sneak peak of a little boy who training to become the next Usain Bolt but has just some polishing with regards to his technique.

The boy in question has his 4x100 team leading the pack but he decided to run towards the direction he was given the baton.

The speed of this young chap was so immaculate, the teacher who run after him could not catch up.

Check out the video below: