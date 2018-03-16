Aubameyang hangs out Beckham's sons during Europa League game

news

Gabonese striker Piere Emerick Aubameyang was joined by Romeo and Cruz Beckham in the stands during Arsenal’s Europa League 2 leg quarter final clash against AC milan

Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang watched his team beat AC Milan 3-1 as they advanced to the quarter finals of the UEFA Europa League.

READ ALSO: These are the opponents for Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in quarter-­ finals draw

Aubameyamg took pictures with the 2 and 3 sons of former England Captain David Beckham

Both Romeo and Cruz have enrolled and trained with the Arsenal Academy.

However Romeo left the Arsenal Academy in 2015 after he decided not to play football anymore.

Cruz status with the club on the other hand is unknown.

The 28 year old is ineligible to play for Arsenal in the Europa League since he featured for Borussia Dortmund in the competition earlier this season before moving on to Arsenal in January this season.

Aybameyang will be out of action with Arsenal until 1 April, 2018 since the London side will not be involved in the FA Cup coming this weekend.

Arsenal come against Stoke City in the Premier League.

Arsenal play CSKA Moscow on 5 and 12 April 2018