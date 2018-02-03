Ayew claims he was “the most efficient” player at West Ham

news

Andre Ayew says he was one of West Ham’s best performers during his time at the club.

The Ghanaian rejoined Swansea City for a reported £20 million fee on deadline day after making 50 appearances for the Hammers in all competitions, scoring 12 goals.

He left Swansea for the south of England in the summer of 2016 when West Ham paid £20.5 million to take him to the London Stadium.

Responding to suggestions he was a failure at West Ham, Ayew was keen to point out that he was more “efficient” than the rest of his teammates during his 18-month spell at the club.

“As soon as I moved to West Ham, I got injured for a long time and then I went to the African Cup of Nations,” he told Swans TV, according to Goal.

“But when I look at my statistics and my time from August until now, I think I am one of the most efficient players, if not the most efficient.

“I am not one of the players who played the most games, but I have no regrets.

“Things could have been much better if I had not got the injuries or if I’d played more games.

“But when I look at my statistics and those of others who play in my position and had more game-time than me, I don’t have to envy anyone.”