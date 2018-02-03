Home > Sports >

Ayew claims he was “the most efficient” player at West Ham


Andre Ayew Black Stars midfielder claims he was “the most efficient” player at West Ham

Responding to suggestions he was a failure at West Ham, Ayew was keen to point out that he was more “efficient” than the rest of his teammates during his 18-month spell at the club.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Andre Ayew says he was one of West Ham’s best performers during his time at the club.

The Ghanaian rejoined Swansea City for a reported £20 million fee on deadline day after making 50 appearances for the Hammers in all competitions, scoring 12 goals.

He left Swansea for the south of England in the summer of 2016 when West Ham paid £20.5 million to take him to the London Stadium.

Responding to suggestions he was a failure at West Ham, Ayew was keen to point out that he was more “efficient” than the rest of his teammates during his 18-month spell at the club.

“As soon as I moved to West Ham, I got injured for a long time and then I went to the African Cup of Nations,” he told Swans TV, according to Goal.

“But when I look at my statistics and my time from August until now, I think I am one of the most efficient players, if not the most efficient.

“I am not one of the players who played the most games, but I have no regrets.

“Things could have been much better if I had not got the injuries or if I’d played more games.

“But when I look at my statistics and those of others who play in my position and had more game-time than me, I don’t have to envy anyone.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Sanchez breaks duck as Man Utd cut gap on City to 13 points Football Sanchez breaks duck as Man Utd cut gap on City to 13 points
Football: Ribery among scorers as Bayern march on in Bundesliga Football Ribery among scorers as Bayern march on in Bundesliga
Football: Sanchez opens account as United battle past Huddersfield Football Sanchez opens account as United battle past Huddersfield
Unbelievable: Player pulls gun on coach over lack of playing time Unbelievable Player pulls gun on coach over lack of playing time
In Lithuania: Team signs Angolan player on false Wikipedia data In Lithuania Team signs Angolan player on false Wikipedia data
Football: Sanchez opens Man Utd goalscoring account Football Sanchez opens Man Utd goalscoring account

Recommended Videos

English Premier League: Andre Ayew rejoins Swansea from West Ham for club-record £18m fee English Premier League Andre Ayew rejoins Swansea from West Ham for club-record £18m fee
Video: Top 5 Africans to play for Arsenal Video Top 5 Africans to play for Arsenal
English Premier League: Olivier Giroud completes transfer to Chelsea from Arsenal English Premier League Olivier Giroud completes transfer to Chelsea from Arsenal



Top Articles

1 Who is No.1? Here are the top ten RICHEST football clubs in Africabullet
2 From Ballon D’Or To President The rise and rise of Liberia’s George Weahbullet
3 Photos Meet Dede Ayew's stunning wife, Yvonne Ayewbullet
4 Andre Ayew Black Stars midfielder claims he was “the most...bullet
5 UEFA Champions League Thomas Partey to face Amartey in quarter...bullet
6 In Lithuania Team signs Angolan player on false Wikipedia databullet
7 Top Five Meet the footballers with the CRAZIEST private jetsbullet
8 2018 Winter Olympics Ghana Olympic Committee endorses...bullet
9 Asamoah Gyan Narrates This is the true story behind...bullet
10 Kingsley Sarfo Ghanaian midfielder arrested in Sweden...bullet

Sports

Majeed Waris Ghanaian striker named in FC Porto Champions League squad
Gennaro Gattuso told his AC Milan players: "We've got to continue being as ugly as me and my beard"
Football "We're not Brad Pitt," Gattuso warns his Milan team
Fans at the Stretford End of Old Trafford unveiled a huge Busby Babes commemorative banner at the match with Huddersfield
Football Man United pay respects to Munich victims 60 years on
Burnley's Icelandic midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson celebrates scoring the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with league leaders Manchester City at Turf Moor
Football City made to pay for Sterling sitter by Burnley