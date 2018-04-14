Home > Sports > Basketball >

UG win unprecedented third UPAC title


University basketball UG win unprecedented third UPAC title

University of Ghana make history by becoming the first team to win three straight UPAC basketball championships

Emmanuel Wolf was the joint MVP for the 2018 edition of the UPAC play

Emmanuel Wolf was the joint MVP for the 2018 edition of the UPAC

University of Ghana beat Accra Technical University 41-36 to clinch their 3rd straight title.

The 3rd day of the UPAC championship started at with the first semifinal where University of Ghana beat University of Education, Winneba 66-48 to qualify for the final.

The second semifinal had Accra Technical University stage a comeback as they trailed in the first two quarters to beat Takoradi Technical University by 52:37 to set up a repeat of the 2016 Final 
 

Accra Technical University led University of Ghana 27:20 in the first half. However, in the 2nd half Coach Dr Samori led the University of Ghana to pull of a massive comeback to get Accra Technical University to lose 41-36.

Kwame Opoku and Emmanuel Wolff shared the MVP title

Coach Dr Samori won the the contest coach of the year.

University of Education, Winneba beat Takoradi Technical University 46:35 to in the 3rd place playoff to earn the bronze medal 

