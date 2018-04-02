University of Ghana drawn with KNUST in the same group.

Home > Sports > Basketball >

University of Ghana will face Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in the group stages of the 2018 UPAC basketball championships

Two of Ghana’s most prestigious Universities University of Ghana(UG) and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) have been paired in the same group alongside Ghana Technology University College and Takoradi Technical University in Group A of the 2018 UPAC Basketball Championship.

The draw which transpired at the studios of Kwese Free Sports on the live airing of the basketball programme “Courtside” had the two record champions of the UPAC Championship University of Ghana and Accra Technical University split into two separate groups.

University of Ghana had Kwame Nkrumah University, Ghana Technology University College and Takoradi Technical University in Group A

UG facing KNUST will be a repeat of the 2016 UPAC semi final

In Group B, Accra Technical University was drawn with Sunyani Technical University, University of Education-Winneba and All Nations University. None of the teams in the UPAC Group B have made it to the semi-final of the UPAC Championships in the last two editions of the tournament aside two time champions Accra Technical University.

University of Ghana also equaled the record of Accra Technical University by winning in 2016 and 2017.

The 2018 UPAC games will run from 12 to 14 April 2018 at the central courts of the University of Ghana campus.

